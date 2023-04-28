NFL Draft 2023 Results: All 32 picks from Round 1

The opening round of the NFL Draft 2023 started on April 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET in Kansas City, Missouri. The Carolina Panthers selected quarterback Bryce Young as the first overall pick, the first in Alabama history.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans selected Ohio State's C.J. Stroud at number two and traded up to number three to get Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr.

Here's how Round 1 of the NFL Draft 2023 went down.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Draft 2023: Round 1 Picks

#1 Carolina Panthers (from Chicago Bears) - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

#2 Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

#3 Houston Texans (from Arizona Cardinals) - Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

#4 Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

#5 Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

#6 Arizona Cardinals (from Los Angeles Rams via Detroit Lions) - Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

#7 Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

#8 Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

#9 Philadelphia Eagles (from Carolina via Chicago) - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

#10 Chicago Bears (from New Orleans Saints via Philadelphia) - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennesee

#11 Tennessee Titans - Peter Skoronski, OG, Northwestern

#12 Detroit Lions (from Cleveland Browns via Houston & Arizona) - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

#13 Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets) - Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

#14 Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England Patriots) - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

#15 New York Jets (from Green Bay) - Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

#16 Washington Commanders - Emmanuel Forbes, DB, Mississippi State

#17 New England Patriots (via Pittsburgh) - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

#18 Detroit Lions - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

#19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

#20 Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

#21 Miami Dolphins - The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick for violating the league's anti-tampering policy in conversations with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

#22 Los Angeles Chargers - Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

#23 Baltimore Ravens - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

#24 Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Addison, WR, USC

#25 New York Giants (from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

#26 Buffalo Bills (from New York Giants via Jacksonville Jaguars) - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

#27 Dallas Cowboys - Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

#28 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo Bills) - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

#29 Cincinnati Bengals - Miles Murphy, DE, Clemson

#30 New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco via Miami and Denver) - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

#31 Philadelphia Eagles - Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia

#32 Kansas City Chiefs - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes