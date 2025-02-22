NFL Draft analyst details Cam Ward’s Tom Brady-esque approach with bold message for teams

Cam Ward isn’t short on confidence, calling out NFL teams who may decide to pass on him at this year’s draft in April.

The University of Miami quarterback, one of the top-rated players at his position alongside Shedeur Sanders, made a bold statement about teams that may choose not to select him this week.

"If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault. You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that."

On Friday, ESPN analyst Matt Miller had this to say about Ward’s strong words on "NFL Live."

"I love it. You love the confidence now. I’m not sure if I agree with it completely, but I love the confidence of him saying I’m the elite quarterback in this draft," Miller said.

For Miller, Ward’s words make him think of two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks this century.

"I think Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have had a lot of success with that same messaging to teams. So, I like that Cam Ward’s jumping on this train as well," Miller added.

Brady, who has more Super Bowl rings than any NFL quarterback (seven) was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. When the New England Patriots drafted him, owner Robert Kraft recalls Brady telling him:

"I’m the best decision this organization has ever made."

When Brady was available to teams in 2020, he told the Tampa Bay Times:

"I think what you realize is that there’s not as many smart people as you think. It’s just the reality."

Brady wound up leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl in his first season behind center.

Mahomes, on the other hand, had penned a letter to NFL teams ahead of the draft, saying:

"Everything that critics want to knock me on, I know I can fix with hard work. I am not a project quarterback. People who say that aren’t really watching my tape. I know that I can make any throw, especially when my team needs a big play."

Mahomes was the 10th overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and has won three Super Bowls for them.

Cam Ward’s stats in college

After two seasons at Incarnate Word and another two with Washington State, Ward transferred to the University of Miami after initially declaring himself eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft.

He only had one winning season for the Cardinals and Cougars each, throwing for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns in 2021 at Incarnate Word, both career-bests during his college career. At Washington State, he threw for 20+ touchdowns in his two seasons behind center.

Playing an extra year and moving to Miami were wise decisions for Ward. Not only did he lead the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record, he also boasted a career-high completion percentage of 67.2 while also earning career bests for average yards per throw (9.5) and passer rating (172.2).

He led them to the Pop-Tarts Bowl in 2024 where they lost 42-41 to Iowa State.

