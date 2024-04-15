NFL Draft analyst gives Vikings reality check over trading up to #3 in search of QB

It's no secret that the Minnesota Vikings will be one of the teams actively trying to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft. They lost Kirk Cousins in free agency and have Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback.

It's reported that the Vikings will try to trade up and get the third overall pick from the New England Patriots if they are open to trading down. However, if the Patriots don't trade away the pick, the Vikings will likely try to draft Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

ESPN's draft analyst Field Yates recently claimed that the cost to trade up in the draft could be a lot and it will make things tough for the Vikings.

The NFC North franchise has the 11th and 23rd overall pick, which they are likely to package in a trade for a better pick. However, Yates believes that the asking price of teams looking to trade down could be a lot more. He said:

"I see this sentiment a lot from Vikings fans in regards to the cost of a trade up from 11 to 4 or 5. While 11 and 23 for 4 or 5 does align on the draft value charts, those charts don’t account for the competing offers that will drive up the price or the QB premium. I really think the cost of a trade up would be 11, 23, and more valuable chips."

The 2024 NFL Draft order as of now is:

Chicago Bears Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons

With Caleb Williams expected to be the first overall pick, quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy will be available for other teams.

The Patriots, Cardinals, and Chargers could be open to trading down, and the Vikings will be the most active team during those conversations.

However, the most likely team that could engage in a trade with the Vikings is the Chargers, who could benefit a lot from getting a trade package worth two first-round picks this year along with other assets.

As Yates said, any team willing to trade down will receive a substantial trade package, as a bidding war may ensue between several teams.

2024 NFL Draft: Vikings could face competition from other teams to trade up

Kevin O'Connell: NFL Combine

The Minnesota Vikings need a new quarterback, but so do some other teams down the draft as well. The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are the two other teams that can drive the asking price up for the Vikings.

The Vikings could offer the best trade package out there for any team willing to trade down, but it will be interesting to see how far general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will be willing to go to get a new franchise quarterback.

If a team in the top-5 is not willing to trade down, then things could get tricky for the Vikings as the Giants, who have the sixth-overall pick could draft J.J. McCarthy. The draft is in 10 days, and everyone is excited to see how things will unfold.

