NFL draft analyst picks Tom Brady's $6,700,000,000 franchise as ideal spot for Shedeur Sanders

The Super Bowl might be right around the corner, but teams with top picks at the 2025 NFL draft are already planning for the future. As many question young quarterbacks and their ability to become franchise stars, a few, like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, are bound to be early picks.

However, as per NFL draft analyst Todd McShay, there might be two ideal spots for Sanders: the New York Giants or the Las Vegas Raiders.

As per McShay, if he were Deion Sanders, he would want someone like Tom Brady paying close attention to their child's progress.

"I think the Giants with Brian Daboll. I think if you go back and look at his history, he can coach quarterbacks. And I've known that for a long time with Daniel Jones. And he got the most out of Daniel Jones as he can get. But Daboll can flat out coach quarterbacks, so that's one of the spots I would say, if I were coach Brian." McShay said.

Desperate to win, the Giants could look for their new one-stop solution in Shedeur.

"The other would be the Raiders. We've all seen it now. Tom Brady's going to be intimately involved and I want that guy around my son. I want him involved in the process of developing my son," McShay added.

However, with Brady's minority stake in the Raiders playing a major role, one cannot deny the appeal of someone playing under the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Raiders, looking to build again, is worth $6.7 billion (via Forbes). Shedeur, of course, will be an apt choice for the team.

Saints could also consider Shedeur Sanders as an option

While Shedeur might be the first quarterback off the board during the 2025 draft, multiple teams continue to stay in the pool.

This also includes the New Orleans Saints, especially if Kellen Moore fills the vacant head coach spot.

On Fox Sports' Facility, Chase Daniel discussed how playing behind Derek Carr might benefit him.

"I do agree, if you go to the Saints and you sit behind Carr for a year and you run, if Kellen Moore is a head coach, I think that's the best situation for Shedeur to not rush him on," Daniel said. ... "If they really feel a certain way about you, they will draft you, regardless of what Deion says, and they'll probably work with Deion because Deion has earned that right."

Deion Sanders, currently coaching Colorado, could handpick where his son lands.

However, as the draft date nears, multiple rumors circle Shedeur. For now, though, the Giants and the Raiders have emerged as top contenders.

