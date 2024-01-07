NFL Draft Order 1-10: Where do Patriots, Commanders, and Jets stand after Week 18 results?

The 2023 NFL season was a bit of a shock for some teams throughout the league. While certain teams entered the season with many question marks, nobody would have guessed that teams like the New England Patriots and New York Jets would be out of playoff contention early on.

As the regular season concludes and Week 18 wraps up, the order for the 2024 NFL Draft has taken shape. It's also worth noting that the Chicago Bears will enter the offseason with two first-round draft picks as they acquired the Carolina Panthers' pick last year.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place at the Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan, from April 25-27, 2024.

2024 NFL Draft order

Below is the 2024 NFL Draft order and some insight into each team's potential thought process heading into the offseason.

1 - Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers)

The Carolina Panthers made the trade with the Chicago Bears last season to gain the number one overall selection. The team used it and drafted quarterback Bryce Young out of Alabama.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, a 2-15 record isn't what they expected this season, and they will have to re-build yet again but without a first-round pick. The Bears could decide to trade this pick in exchange for offensive help.

2 - Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders could use help on both the offensive and defensive sides. The quarterback-heavy class could be enticing for Washington, who may be ready to give up on Sam Howell. Wide receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State may be a good draft choice as well.

3 - New England Patriots

Since Tom Brady departed after the 2019 NFL season, the New England Patriots have been unable to find stability at the quarterback position. The Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the first round in 2021 as the future of the offense. Jones led the Patriots to a wild card appearance his rookie season but has struggled since.

The Patriots benched Jones and went with Bailey Zappe. But they are unlikely to move forward with him. USC's Caleb Williams is a name the Patriots may target.

4 - Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have signed quarterback Kyler Murray on a long-term deal, so drafting a QB doesn't appear to be in their future. Building the defense and adding an edge or a corner could be their move in the first round.

5 - New York Giants

The New York Giants made quarterback Daniel Jones one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL last offseason. Injuries cost Jones time and then the remainder of the season, but Jones struggled even when he was controlling the offense.

Adding depth at quarterback could be done through the draft but not in the first round. The Giants should build their offensive line through the draft and protect their quarterback.

6 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers were one of many teams that lost their starting quarterback to a season-ending injury. When Justin Herbert returns next season, giving him more weapons to work with in the offense is key, perhaps a tight end or wide receiver.

7 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have a lot of decisions to make this upcoming offseason. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry will be free agents and unlikely to return.

There is even speculation that head coach Mike Vrabel may depart. If the Titans stick with Will Levis at quarterback, adding a running back and wide receiver will be necessary.

8 - New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers' season was cut short just a few minutes into the 2023 NFL season. Now, Jets fans look ahead to 2024 and hope Rodgers' Achilles injury didn't hinder his performance. Even before the 2023 NFL season, the Jets' major concern was the offensive line, a position they didn't improve in the last offseason.

The offensive line should definitely be addressed in the first round. Penn State's tackle Olu Fashanu could be a good choice.

9 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons will again look for their next QB in the draft. Desmond Ridder appeared to be the future quarterback, but his struggles continued in 2023.

10 - Chicago Bears

The Bears have the choice to trade the number one overall pick or use it to draft a quarterback. If they do so, quarterback Justin Fields would likely be traded for a second or third-round draft pick. Or could the Bears use their first-round draft picks to add weapons to the offense?