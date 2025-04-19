NFL draft rumors: 5'11, 194 pounds CB from Louisville predicted to be a sleeper pick

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick has identified Louisville cornerback Quincy Riley as a potential draft steal who could outperform his projected NFL draft position. Despite not receiving top-tier attention, the 5-foot-11, 194-pound defensive back brings exceptional ball skills and versatility to the NFL level.

Ad

Riddick is a former NFL player and executive turned NFL draft analyst.

In an ESPN article published Saturday, just days before the NFL draft on April 24, Riddick included Riley among his "Day 2 sleepers" - prospects he would target if running an NFL team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There is a premium placed on turnovers in the NFL, and Riley has a knack for producing them. He has 15 interceptions over his 55 career games at Middle Tennessee and Louisville. He also added 39 pass breakups and a forced fumble over that time," said Riddick.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

The analyst cited Riley's impressive athletic resume, mentioning he was a past high school state champion in 100- and 200-meter track events. This speed translates to a good 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, which supports his on-field recovery skills.

Ad

Quincy Riley gets candid about his Louisville's impact on his journey to the NFL draft

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

According to Sports Illustrated, despite Quincy Riley's athletic prowess in high school, he was only ranked as the No. 1,315 prospect in the Class of 2019 with just nine scholarship offers. This was mostly from FCS schools.

Ad

"Any team that gets me, like, they're gonna know I'm on a mission," Riley said during NFL combine media availability. "It's really for my family. With my grandfather passing, he never saw any of his grandkids make it to the league. My grandma just passed when I was at Senior Bowl. My mom just beat cancer last month... I gotta keep going for them."

Ad

After three years at Middle Tennessee State, Riley transferred to Louisville, emerging as the ACC's top cornerback. In 2023, he led the conference with 15 pass defenses and 49 tackles. During his final year of college in 2024, Riley led the ACC in pass breakups with 13, adding two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Riley attributes Louisville's program to readying him for the NFL:

"Everything they do, they try to relate it to being in the pros," he explained. "Every day in the facility, they want to teach you how to be a pro, even at meals. Just learn how to be a pro at meals, talk to people in the community, everything is just pro about that program."

Ad

Riley's preparation extended beyond coaching. He faced elite competition daily in practice, including All-ACC receiver Ja'Corey Brooks and quarterback Tyler Shough.

According to Riddick, Riley's versatility makes him particularly valuable:

"At 5-foot-11, 194 pounds, he has the physical tools to play anywhere -- outside on the perimeter or inside in the slot, and in man, zone, press or off-coverage. You name it, he can do it," Riddick said. He added that Riley "would be a good pick at the bottom of Round 2."

Scouting reports highlight Riley's exceptional ball skills (40 pass breakups and 15 interceptions in his career) and playmaking ability (26.7 yards per interception return with two pick-sixes).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles