NFL Draft rumors: Analyst highlights one major reason why Shedeur Sanders is not better than Cam Ward

ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz identified mobility as the decisive factor that places Miami quarterback Cam Ward ahead of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. His assessment comes in the context of the 2025 NFL Draft quarterback rankings, despite Sanders' superior accuracy numbers.

Ad

In his ESPN article on Sunday, Schatz explains why Ward ranks higher than Sanders despite some statistical disadvantages.

"Sanders was more accurate than Ward, but his minus-0.5 rushing yards per attempt in 2024 (minus-0.6 in his career) worked against his superior accuracy," Schatz said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If Sanders' projected draft position were the same as Ward's, their QBASE projections would be closer. But it's important to note that in the most recent classes (from 2018 to the present), mobile quarterbacks like Ward have performed better in the NFL."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

The numbers support this assessment. Ward posted 3.4 rushing yards per attempt in 2024, outpacing Sanders' negative rushing production. Sanders set the career FBS completion percentage at 71.8% and completed an FBS-leading 74% of his passes in 2024.

Ad

Will Ward's mobility advantage tip the scales against Shedeur Sanders

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Another key issue facing Shedeur Sanders is his pocket tendencies. According to an April 9, 2025, ESPN article, Sanders' average time to throw last season was 2.96 seconds. This ranks him 110th in FBS and well above the national average of 2.76 seconds.

Ad

Ward also holds the ball longer than ideal at 2.91 seconds (100th in FBS), but scouts have particularly flagged Sanders' habit of extending plays. One scout who covered the Big 12 noted the following for Sanders:

"Holding it was his default. When he lets it go, it's accurate, in frame, in the right spot. But his clock has to be different in the league, or it's way too many negative plays."

Ad

This tendency has had real consequences. Sanders was sacked 94 times over the past two seasons, more than any other FBS quarterback. While Colorado's offensive line shoulders some blame, Sanders' decision-making also contributed to these negative plays.

NFL coaches emphasize the impact of these tendencies. Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton explained the ripple effects. He said:

"You can analytically assign points per drive. Then you can analytically say, 'What do my points per drive look like after a sack?' Obviously, those numbers drop. It goes against trying to stay on schedule."

Ad

The comparative QBASE projections tell the story. Ward received a mean projection of 0.35 Total defense-adjusted yards above replacement per attempt (TDYAR/A), with a 16.1% chance of reaching elite status. Shedeur Sanders scored lower at 0.19 TDYAR/A with only a 12.6% chance of reaching elite performance levels.

Ward's mobility advantage appears to be tipping the scales in his favor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles