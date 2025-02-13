NFL Draft Rumors: Analyst names two QBs other than Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward with rising draft stock ahead of Combine 

The 2025 NFL draft may not have as quarterback-rich a talent pool as 2024 did, but it does boast a couple of highly regarded names in Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. However, ESPN analyst Matt Miller thinks another two names need consideration as the Combine looms: Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart and Texas' Quinn Ewers.

Speaking on Wednesday's episode of "NFL Live", he said:

“Obviously,hthere’s the need, and that is going to push players up. We see that in every draft... I do think Jaxson Dart... has the tools...I'm expecting a big Combine performance from Quinn Ewers... I think he's gonna put on a show, and we know he's gonna interview well.”

The Scouting Combine begins on Feb. 27 and will run until March 2.

Mel Kiper weighs in on Jaxson Dart, Quinn Ewers

Meanwhile, Mel Kiper weighed in on Ewers' and Dart's prospects on separate episodes of "First Draft" earlier this month. He began by saying that Ewers needed to do more "muscle throws" if he wanted to thrive in today's NFL:

"I want him to put the foot on the gas," Kiper said via On3.com. "And I say with that arm... In the NFL, you got tight windows. You got to stick it in there. And the thing is, he can do it, but a lot of times he’s trying to just lay it out there. And to me, sometimes you got to go 80 miles an hour, OK? You can’t go 30.

“From an arm standpoint, he’s shown it. I’d just like to see it more on a consistent basis... Some are gonna say, ‘No, I haven’t seen enough to say he can be a successful starting quarterback.’ Others will say, ‘Hey, yeah, you can just take this game. I saw him be that guy,'" he added.

Around a week later, he disagreed with Field Yates' prediction that Dart would go to the Pittsburgh Steelers to succeed Russell Wilson – instead vouching for Justin Fields to regain the job.

“I like him as QB3 but I don’t like [Dart] to the Steelers... Justin Fields was a steal," Kiper said via On3.com. "Mike Tomlin had him for a year and saw he is a leader... 4-2 as a starter, should have been 6-0 if the defense would have done their job. He’s young, he’s talented, he wants to be in the same system for back-to-back years.”

The 2025 NFL draft will be held at Lambeau Field from April 24-26.

