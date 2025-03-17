NFL Draft Rumors: Ex-Lions QB gets 100% real on Jaxson Dart's chances of landing with Steelers at 21

Jaxson Dart is one of the top prospects in the 2025 quarterback draft class. His signal-calling and monster throws have intrigued several NFL franchises for the upcoming draft in April.

Ad

Former Lions quarterback and NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky sees him being taken off the board in the first round, denting the Steelers' plan to acquire his services with a No. 21 pick.

Comparing Dart to Eagles Super Bowl-winning QB Jalen Hurts, Orlovsky said on "The Pat McAfee Show" last Wednesday:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He makes some throws on tape, you're like, I mean, this is big-time football."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Orlovky did point out concerns about two late-season games against Kentucky and Florida, where he made questionable plays under pressure. However, the ex-Lions QB believes in Dart's potential to be a first-round pick.

Ad

Trending

"But I'm a fan of Jaxson Dart. I don't think he gets out of the first round. I texted Phil Yates. I don't think he gets to the Pittsburgh Steelers at number 21."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Jaxson Dart Draft Rumors: Struggling AFC giants linked to ex-Ole Miss QB

NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. gives his verdict on Jaxson Dart

Dart is making a late push to his draft stock. The Ole Miss QB has caught the eye of longtime draft guru Mel Kiper Jr., who now ranked him as the third-best signal-caller in the class. Kiper initially left Dart unranked but recently vaulted him to No. 18 overall.

Ad

“Dart can throw accurate strikes to every level, and he posted some big numbers in Ole Miss’ run-pass option-based offense this past season,” Kiper wrote.

He also praised his ability to make off-platform throws and leave defenses in the dirt with his running game. The Rebels standout put up impressive numbers in 2024, completing 276-of-398 passes for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also racked up 655 rushing yards, proving he’s a true dual-threat weapon.

Ad

Dart sits behind only Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward in Kiper’s rankings. With the draft nearing, his stock is rising fast. However, one thing that hasn't changed is many experts still believe this QB class is weaker than usual, with ESPN’s Matt Miller giving no quarterbacks a first-round grade.

Also read: Jaxson Dart reportedly finds interest from struggling NFL team

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.