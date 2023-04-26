NFL Draft Rumors: Insider tips Bills to get top prospect WR despite links with DeAndre Hopkins 

The 2023 NFL Draft is one day away, and the Buffalo Bills could add another weapon at wide receiver for quarterback Josh Allen.

In most mock drafts, experts have the Bills selecting one of the top wideouts in this year's draft. The Bills hold the 27th overall pick but are in a good position to select a wide receiver as there is a lot of talent in the position in this year's draft.

NFL insider Albert Breer predicted that the Bills will select a wide receiver in the first round in his latest mock draft posted on Sports Illustrated. Breer thinks the Bills will select TCU wide receiver, Quentin Johnston.

Breer wrote:

"I really did want to put North Carolina’s Josh Downs here, a player whom I think is a really nice Day 2 sleeper, and one who’d settle the need for a reliable slot that the Bills struggled to fill last year (hence bringing back Cole Beasley). But Johnston falling this far would give Buffalo a top-20 quality pick, and someone who could easily grow into Gabe Davis’s role in the offense, with Davis set to become a free agent a year from now. Also, you can find a slot later on."

Johnston is one of the best receivers in the draft and will be a solid number two or number three wideout for the Bills this season. He's 6'3", 204 lbs., and recorded 69 receptions for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns last season.

DeAndre Hopkins told Von Miller that he wants to be a Buffalo Bill

DeAndre Hopkins during Buffalo Bills v Arizona Cardinals

With the draft one day away, the Buffalo Bills could very likely add Quentin Johnston or a different wide receiver. However, there was one point that the Bills explored trading for a veteran wide receiver.

The Bills explored trading for Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins this off-season.

Bills linebacker Von Miller said that Hopkins told him that he wants to play for Buffalo.

After rumors circulated that the Bills were the favorites to sign him, they backed down, with trade talks halting.

Hopkins is expected to be traded by the Cardinals this offseason, and he might be traded in the coming days during the draft. By the start of the 2023 season, he will be 31 years old.

