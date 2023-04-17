NFL Draft Rumors: Jalen Carter to AFC powerhouse? Peter King hints at franchise to trade up for Georgia DT

Despite the controversy surrounding him, Jalen Carter is still the consensus no. 1 defensive line prospect entering the 2023 NFL draft. According to NBC's Peter King, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be trading up for him.

Ever since the days of the Steel Curtain, the Steelers have always been well known for their rough and gritty play, especially on defense. If a top sportswriter is to be believed, they will be trading up to the top 10 this year to bolster their defense.

On the latest edition of "Football Morning in America," King said the following about the Steelers potentially acquiring the former Georgia Bulldog:

"Best rumor of the week: Steelers trading up from 17 to nine if Carter’s there. There could not be a more perfect coach for Carter than Mike Tomlin.

"Jalen Carter has two visits to top-10 teams left before Wednesday’s deadline for players to make pre-draft visits to teams. That’s what agent Drew Rosenhaus told me Saturday.

"I’ll tell you the team that is the most perfect fit for Carter in the NFL: the Pittsburgh Steelers, who’d have to trade up from 17 to get him."

King also noted that four NFC teams were also interested in Carter - the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and Philadelphia Eagles. All four of them have top 10 picks which they received via trade. Carter has already met with the Seahawks, Bears, Eagles, as well as the Las Vegas Raiders, and will visit the Lions later today (US time).

Regarding Carter's prospects of landing in the top five, King recalled Rosenhaus telling him:

“The goal has been to educate teams about Jalen and the case and who he is. It hasn’t been an easy process, but I do think it’s been good for Jalen to get out and see the teams. I think there’s a very good chance he’ll go in the top five.”

How will Georgia DT Jalen Carter's arrest affect his NFL draft stock?

An issue that has come up with Jalen Carter ahead of the draft is his recent legal troubles.

In January, shortly after winning his second straight college championship, the defensive tackle was involved in a high-speed collision. This killed his teammate Devin Willock, as well as team staffer Chandler LeCroy.

After turning himself in, Carter managed to avoid a prison sentence for his involvement, but he was still fined $1,000.00. In addition, he must serve 12 months' probation, perform 80 hours of community service, and pass a defensive driving course.

Despite his troubles, scouts still believe he has top-5 potential.

Many football personalities are still wary of Jalen Carter's reputation, though. For instance, analyst Joel Klatt said he was seeing "a lot of red flags" with him, as teams took the player off their draft boards.

