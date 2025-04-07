NFL Draft Rumors: Jalen Milroe's workout with Browns, Saints deemed as "impressive"

Jalen Milroe reportedly had private workouts with the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints recently. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the 22-year-old's workouts were described as "impressive."

Not many view Milroe as a first-round pick. However, recent developments suggest the Alabama quarterback might not have to wait much before hearing his name getting called during the draft.

On Sunday, Milroe accepted the invitation to attend the 2025 NFL Draft, which is usually given to players who are expected to be selected in the first round.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky also recently suggested that Jaxson Dart and Milroe could be drafted much earlier than people have anticipated.

As of now, Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and Dart will likely be drafted before Milroe. Several teams in the league need a new quarterback, and Milroe's status as a boom-or-bust prospect could be enticing for franchises that don't have an early first-round pick.

Steelers will be an ideal team for Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe - 2023 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama - Source: Getty

Milroe played 13 games in his last year at Alabama. He threw for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 64.3% of his throws. Milroe also rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Although the Browns and Saints have shown interest in Milroe, both these teams might not get a chance to draft him in the second round.

The Alabama product met with the Pittsburgh Steelers not so long ago, and he could potentially get drafted there. Starting his NFL career with Mike Tomlin as his head coach will be the best possible thing for Milroe.

The Steelers are expected to sign Aaron Rodgers, and Milroe can learn from the four-time NFL MVP in his rookie season. Getting drafted by a stable franchise is key for a young player, and Pittsburgh will be the right place for him.

The Steelers currently have the 21st pick in the draft. If they don't like Jaxson Dart, or if the Ole Miss quarterback gets selected before, Pittsburgh could potentially trade a few spots back to position itself into drafting Milroe.

Not only will Tomlin's team get a young quarterback of their liking, but it'll also get some additional picks that can be used to draft a running back later in the draft.

The Steelers have to replace Najee Harris, but since this upcoming draft class has many great running backs, the AFC North franchise could get a quality player in the fourth or fifth round.

