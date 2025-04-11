NFL Draft Rumors: LSU's Will Campbell named "ideal" pick for $6,200,000,000 AFC team

Offensive tackle Will Campbell spent his entire collegiate career with the LSU Tigers. He joined the program in 2022 and played in a total of 37 games. Last season, Campbell was honored as a Consensus All-American and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Will Campbell decided to forego his final year of eligibility and declare for this year's NFL draft. Experts and analysts project him as the best offensive lineman in the draft and view him as a first-round prospect. According to draft analyst Matt Miller, the Miami Dolphins, who are worth $6,200,000,000 (per Forbes), could be the perfect match for the LSU star.

The Dolphins have the 13th overall pick in the first round of the draft. Miller stated that the franchise could look to pick a safety with this pick. However, he is not against the idea that they could utilize this pick to draft Will Campbell if he is still on the board. Miller believes that the LSU OT is an 'ideal' candidate for Mike McDaniel's team.

"The Dolphins could use the No.13 pick to take the first safety off the board- either Nick Emmanwori (South Carolina) or Malaki Starks (Georgia)- but I'm still not sleeping on Miami taking an offensive lineman with its first pick, even with Paul in the fold. Tackle/guard Will Campbell would be an ideal selection if he unexpectedly fell to this spot. He could play anywhere on that line," Miller said.

Recent mock drafts have projected Campbell to land within the top five in this year's draft. The New England Patriots have a requirement in the offensive tackle position. Experts and analysts believe that the franchise could draft the LSU star with the fourth overall pick later this month.

Daniel Jeremiah shares his thoughts on Will Campbell's draft stock after longer arm length measurement at Pro Day

During the Scouting Combine, Campbell's arm length was measured at 32 5/8 inches with a wingspan of 77 3/8 inches. However, there was a sudden growth spurt for the offensive tackle that led to an increase in the measurements at his Pro Day. Campbell recorded an arm length of 33 inches and a wingspan of 77 2/8 inches.

Last month on the Rich Eisen show, analyst Daniel Jeremiah talked about this situation. He stated that Campbell's Pro Day measurement helps him become an enticing prospect for NFL teams.

"This was anticipated because we went from Senior Bowl where arms were measured and then went to the Combine.....and most of the combine measurements were shorter than the All-Star game measurements."

"If I have a good grade on Will Campbell, and he has 33-inches arms, I can take that to the bank. If I'm a little worried about Will Campbell, I say, 'Guys, we can't. He has 32 and 5/8 arms.' That's how that works."

The 2025 NFL draft is scheduled to take place from April 24 to April 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

