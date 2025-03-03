NFL Draft Rumors: Matthew Golden could “leapfrog” Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan among WRs

Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden's strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine has seemingly fueled talk about his draft stock. Following his 4.29-second 40-yard dash, Golden may jump ahead of Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan in the wide receiver hierarchy for this year's NFL draft.

Albert Breer, a veteran NFL insider for Sports Illustrated, expressed this view in his column on Monday:

"Texas WR Matthew Golden is in really solid shape leaving Indy. ... I think there's a shot he leapfrogs Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan as the first receiver picked," Breer wrote.

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Golden was originally estimated as a late first-round pick. His 4.29-second 40-yard dash was the fastest among all receivers at the combine.

The Texas standout transferred from Houston during the last offseason and thrived in his junior year. He accumulated 987 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions in 16 games for the Longhorns. His nine touchdown receptions tied for the SEC high.

Matthew Golden might be the first WR to be drafted in 2025

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Golden specifically excelled in the postseason. Against Georgia in the SEC Championship game, he had eight receptions for 162 yards. He then continued his outstanding play in the playoff with 249 yards and one touchdown in three games.

Former NFL general manager and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum has gone even further on Golden's draft standing.

"After his Combine workout, there’s no doubt—Matthew Golden will be the first WR off the board in the Draft. Teams won’t pass on the speed/route-running ability," Tannenbaum tweeted on Sunday.

Golden is ranked CBS Sports' No. 34 overall prospect and fourth-best receiver. Receivers ranked above him are Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka (No. 28), Missouri's Luther Burden III (No. 13), and Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan (No. 7).

Former ESPN draft guru Todd McShay also complemented Golden's skills:

"I think when it's all said and done I am just going to have him as my No. 1 receiver," McShay said on his podcast. "Matthew Golden is a lightning rod. His ability to get in and out of his breaks. His snap, his sharpness, how crisp he is, his secret sauce."

The Houston native was Quinn Ewers' go-to target last season. His blend of confirmed speed and refined receiving abilities has caught the attention of scouts and analysts alike.

