NFL Draft Rumors: Ravens ‘comfortable’ with top WR target to partner Odell Beckham Jr. in Lamar Jackson’s offense

The Baltimore Ravens are heading forward with the idea that Lamar Jackson will be the quarterback of their team next season. The signing of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. showed that they are trying to add offensive weapons for Jackson and the offense.

This week, ESPN's NFL Nation reporters Matt Miller and Jordan Reid gave their take on what positions they feel each of the 32 NFL teams will turn their focus to in the NFL draft in just two weeks.

When it comes to Baltimore, both Miller and Reid agreed that they believe Lamar Jackson will suit up for Baltimore next season.

Reid said that he expects Baltimore to be 'aggressive' when it comes to the wide receiver position in the draft. While TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston and USC's Jordan Addison are expected to be first-round selections, Baltimore still feels that at least one of them will be available when they draft at 22.

"What we're hearing about the draft: The Ravens are still expected to use this draft to be aggressive in adding wide receiver help for Jackson. (And yes, I agree with Jamison -- they expect Jackson to be the quarterback.) The Ravens feel comfortable one of the top wideouts will be available in the 20s, and they have shown the most interest in Quentin Johnston (TCU) and Jordan Addison (USC).

"They have to come out of this draft with playmakers. Both of those prospects can be productive after the catch, and pairing either with Beckham and Rashod Bateman would form an intriguing trio in Baltimore and the best set of wideouts that Jackson has played with since the Ravens drafted him in 2018."

Reid continued by saying that the goal for the team to finish the third and final day of the draft with an arsenal of playmakers for Jackson, which could allow them to retain their quarterback.

Before signing OBJ, Ravens almost made big trade

Odell Beckham Jr. was officially introduced as the newest wide receiver of the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week. But before they came to terms with the wide receiver, the team almost made another move as they looked to bolster their offense.

It is being reported that Baltimore nearly traded for wide receiver. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, a trade for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton was being discussed.

But the Broncos eventually decided that they didn't want to part ways with Sutton. That trade would have taken a big-time offensive weapon away from quarterback Russell Wilson, who is looking to rebound next season.

