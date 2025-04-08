NFL Draft Rumors: Shedeur Sanders sees massive slide in Nick Wright’s projection

Shedeur Sanders is, without a doubt, the most polarizing prospect of the 2025 NFL draft, with his stock vacillating between staying within the top two or three and falling out of the top five to 10. And Nick Wright considers himself the newest member of the second camp.
On Monday's episode of FS1's "First Things First," the veteran sportscaster revealed his first mock draft. Unsurprisingly, Cam Ward went first to the Tennessee Titans, while Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter followed suit with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, respectively.
But as for the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, he fell all the way down to 21st with the Pittsburgh Steelers (Timestamp: 4:11).
"The slide ends. ... If he is there at 21, I feel like the Steelers will take him."
He is not alone, however. Also on Monday, The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner foresaw the same move in his mock draft, regardless of Aaron Rodgers' eventual decision:
"The Steelers have to devise a long-term plan for the most important position on the field. I cannot get there on Sanders as a top 10 pick, and I don’t think he’s ready to help fix a truly bad team. He’ll be a much better fit if he lands somewhere that can give him a supporting cast."
Former NFL WR believes Steelers will present "ideal situation" for Shedeur Sanders
Before his stock started vacillating, Shedeur Sanders was seen as a perfect fit for either the New York Giants or Las Vegas Raiders – both franchises from big-money markets that matched his star power. One analyst even had him going to the equally situated Los Angeles Rams, initially "redshirting" under Matthew Stafford.
However, Greg Jennings sees a positive in the prospect joining the Steelers: becoming part of a culture that has been marked by stable and consistent on-field identity – even if he may not like the financial hit that he will sustain from not being a top three/five/10 pick.
On the same episode of "First Things First," he said:
"This would be an ideal situation. ... He would be starting with great weapons. ... George Pickens on one side, DK Metcalf (on the other). You've got a solid running game, some veteran leadership with the offensive line. You have a culture that understands how to win, and they just haven't won in most meaningful games."
The 2025 draft will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Most of the media coverage will be on ESPN, beginning at 8 p.m. on April 24.
