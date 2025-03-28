NFL Draft Rumors: Steelers, Saints, and Rams viewed as likely landing spots for Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart is a hot prospect in this year's NFL draft. The Ole Miss quarterback saw his draft stock rise after an impressive scouting combine performance in Indianapolis. He is now projected as the third-best quarterback prospect behind Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

On Friday, NFL analysts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates shared their projections about Jaxson Dart. The consensus is that he is a first-round pick, likely in the top 20. According to Reid, Dart has a 75% chance of being a first-rounder and predicted he could land with the Los Angeles Rams.

"Dart's stock has continued to rise since the Senior Bowl," Reid wrote. "Pairing Dart with Rams coach Sean McVay and allowing him to sit and develop behind Matthew Stafford for multiple seasons in L.A. will be the best case scenario for him."

Field Yates gave the Ole Miss quarterback a higher percentage of going in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. He also named the Steelers, the Rams and the Saints the best possible destinations for Jaxson Dart:

"90% ... Dart could start right away with a team such as the Steelers (No.21), and the Saints (No.9), or the Rams (No.26) might view him as an eventual starter."

Yates also pointed out the possibility of the Cleveland Browns picking a non-quarterback with the second overall pick. He said they could trade up to get Dart in the latter half of Round 1. Matt Miller agreed with his co-analysts about Jaxson Dart as a potential first-round prospect.

"95%. I'm with Jordan and Field. I think it's really likely Dart goes in Round 1 ... The three teams Fields mentioned, the Steelers, the Saints and the Rams, are all obvious fit for his services."

Jaxson Dart began his collegiate journey with USC in 2021. Then he transferred to play for Ole Miss after one season and served as their starting quarterback. During his three-season stint for the Rebels, he tallied 10,617 yards and 72 TDs passing.

Mike Tannenbaum links Jaxson Dart with the Los Angeles Rams

Back in February, the Rams restructured their contract with quarterback Matthew Stafford. This keeps him with the franchise through the 2025 season. However, they might consider moving on with a younger talent for the future.

Mike Tannenbaum believes that Jaxson Dart could be the potential best future replacement for Stafford. In the mock draft he released on Tuesday, the ex-Jets GM praised the Ole Miss quarterback's skills, impressive arm accuracy and strength.

"Dart excelled in Lane Kiffin's scheme at Ole Miss, throwing 72 touchdown passes over his three years at Oxford," Tannenbaum wrote. "He has risen draft boards in the past a few months ago too. He had a great week at Senior Bowl and was, in my opinion, the best thrower in the Combine. Dart has a sturdy lower frame and really good movement skills, Mand he has a lot of upside.

Matthew Stafford's contract restructure means he will be the Rams' starter for at least another season, but if I'm taking over the Rams' GM role today, I'm absolutely eyeing the future."

Apart from the Rams, the Jets have also been rumored to be interested in Jaxson Dart. However, they recently acquired Justin Fields in free agency on a two-year contract. But this fact does not completely eliminate them from picking a future quarterback in the first round.

