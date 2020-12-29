NFL: Dwayne Haskins released by Washington

The pain has finally ended for Washington Football Team fans, as quarterback Dwayne Haskins was released on Monday by the team.

After an abysmal performance by Haskins against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 -- which was a must-win game for the team to secure a playoff spot -- Haskins was let go due to his on-the-field struggles and off-the-field problems.

Washington has released QB Dwayne Haskins, per me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2020

Haskins completed 14 of 28 passes on Sunday, along with two interceptions for a total rating of 36.9. He was benched late in the fourth quarter for backup Taylor Heinicke, who later gave Washington some hope by throwing a touchdown to running back J.D. McKissic, making it a one-score game for the team.

What is next for Dwayne Haskins?

The former first-round draft pick had high expectations to develop into the franchise quarterback the team had drafted in 2019. Considering he went through three head coaches and played for Jay Gruden's staff that reportedly did not want to pick him from the beginning, his future was bleak with the team.

We have released QB Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/KRrWxWra7E — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 28, 2020

Coming into the 2020 season with new head coach Ron Rivera, who had shown promise for Haskins to lead the offense, the Ohio State product was a letdown after the first four games of the season. He was not only benched, but demoted to the third-string QB before being given another chance to start in recent weeks.

While some Washington fans wished for some sort of compensation through a trade rather than just releasing Haskins, this move benefits both parties. Washington will no longer have to deal with the immaturity he brought with him to the organization, and can focus on the crucial Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Haskins could end up on a team where he can compete for the QB1 job. Physically, he has plenty left in his system to prove who he is on the field, but that place is not in Washington. A team like the New England Patriots or Pittsburgh Steelers could turn around Haskins and make him into a worthy starting QB.