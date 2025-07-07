NFL evaluator points out Aaron Jones' issue after Vikings RB ranks out of ESPN's top 10

In his first season with the Minnesota Vikings last year, running back Aaron Jones had 1,138 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, 51 receptions, 408 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.

Despite this strong campaign, Jones was recently omitted from the ESPN NFL top ten running back list. Although the National Football League has a plethora of elite running backs, Jones had a dominant campaign last year and was relegated to only the "honorable mention" portion of the ranking.

ESPN NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler released the article on July 7 and used the comments of some NFL executives when giving his reasoning behind the ranking. The article in full can be found using the following link.

Regarding why Jones was not included in the top ten, Fowler used a quote by a NFL personnel evaluator. The individual made clear that although Jones was a great player, he had "durability and age" concerns at this point in his career.

"'Classic slasher. Darts through run lanes. Plays big on the goal line. A dual threat. Love everything about him, but durability and age [30] are issues.' -- NFL personnel evaluator."

Who were the NFL running backs ranked inside the top ten?

Despite Jones being left out of the top ten, the ranking did feature some truly special and elite running backs in the league. Philadelphia Eagles Saquon Barkley was listed as the No. 1 RB in the NFL and was joined by Baltimore Ravens Derrick Henry, Detroit Lions Jahmyr Gibbs, Atlanta Falcons Bijan Robinson, and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey in the top five.

Elsewhere on the ranking, Green Bay Packers Josh Jacobs, Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor, Buffalo Bills James Cook, Houston Texans Joe Mixon, and New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara all made the top ten ahead of Jones.

Although all of the running backs listed above are phenomenal talents in the league and had great season's in 2024, Jones will likely feel as though he deserved to make the top ten list after a great first campaign in Minnesota.

