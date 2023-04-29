Create

NFL fans angered by league's 'racist' Twitter post for Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud

By Param Nagda
Modified Apr 29, 2023 13:16 GMT
Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud grabbed the headlines on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas will be an event to remember in American football history. Three black quarterbacks, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson, were drafted among the top four first-round picks in what was a first-ever feat since the NFL Draft's inception.

This came right after the 2022 Super Bowl feat, where two black quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, faced off against each other. The last time three black quarterbacks were selected in the first round was in the 1999 NFL Draft, featuring Donovan McNabb, Akili Smith and Daunte Culpepper.

Social media went abuzz as soon as the first five picks were announced as Young, Stroud and Richardson's pre-Draft hype turned true. From Tom Brady to ex-NFL stars to Hollywood celebrities, sports fans congratulated the three promising quarterbacks on social media.

However, the NFL's official Twitter account received a lot of flak for its congratulatory post on Young, Stround and Richardson.

History in the making. #NFLDraft https://t.co/s9YcrKFKvC

While it was a moment to cherish for the prospects, some fans voiced their concerns over the NFL's emphasis on color.

Here are some reactions:

@NFL @_bryce_young @Panthers @CJ7STROUD @HoustonTexans @GVOaant @Colts Wow! Race bait. Good going @NFL boycott coming to a town near you!
@NFL @_bryce_young @Panthers @CJ7STROUD @HoustonTexans @GVOaant @Colts Will Levis asking his agent rn to get a few orders of Ancestry
@NFL @_bryce_young @Panthers @CJ7STROUD @HoustonTexans @GVOaant @Colts Kind of like saying for the first time in NFL history, 2 black QBs face each other in Mahomes and Hurts. That headline overshadowed the fact that for the first time two brothers will be facing each other "Kelce". Everything is about race. Everything is about division. It is all… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
@NFL @_bryce_young @Panthers @CJ7STROUD @HoustonTexans @GVOaant @Colts Do we really still care about skin color? All I see is 3 talented QBs.
@NFL @_bryce_young @Panthers @CJ7STROUD @HoustonTexans @GVOaant @Colts 3 talented individuals. Color got nothing to do with it.
@NFL @_bryce_young @Panthers @CJ7STROUD @HoustonTexans @GVOaant @Colts literally nobody cared until you had to bring it up for some reason
Why does it matter that their black? twitter.com/NFL/status/165…
I don't care that they are black. Can they play the position in a Pro league?If yes, then why is the color of their skin relevant? Why does everything have to be black and white. Good luck to all three and I look forward to the season. twitter.com/NFL/status/165…

NFL Draft 2023 QB battle between Bryce Young and C.J Stroud

Bryce Young joined the Carolina Panthers as the No.1 pick, and C.J. Stroud was up next for the Houston Texans at No. 2 followed by Anthony Richardson to Indianapolis Colts at No. 4.

There was a lot of comparison between Young and Stroud ahead of the draft as Carolina was busy trying to figure out which one to trust going into the 2023 NFL season. While there is nothing much to separate the two in terms of attributes, Stroud, at 6’ 3’’ has a bigger frame in comparison to Young, who stands at 5’ 10’’.

The Alabama Clemson Tide quarterback finished the 2022 season with 3,328 passing yards and 32 touchdowns on 245 passes. Notably, he only threw five interceptions. Meanwhile, Stroud concluded last year's campaign with 3,688 passing yards and 41 touchdowns on 258 passes. The Ohio State Buckeyes star wasn't far away as he threw just six interceptions.

