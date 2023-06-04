Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy made the transition to combat sports following his NFL career in 2015. He began training in MMA in 2016, and made his professional debut in 2018, on Dana White's Contender Series.

After not being re-signed by the UFC following his TKO loss to Sergey Spivak on March 5, 2022, Hardy made the transition to boxing.

Last night, Hardy competed in his third boxing match in Team Combat. He was knocked out in the first round (45 seconds) by Alexander Flores.

Here is the video of Hardy getting KO'd below:

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Greg Hardy just got KO’d again Greg Hardy just got KO’d again 😳https://t.co/suNlaAlcnQ

Hardy has a 2-1 record in Team Combat, is 2-0 in professional boxing, and is 0-1 in bare-knuckle boxing. He currently has a 7-5-1 MMA record.

Following his brutal knockout last night, some fans expressed how happy they were to see the former NFL star suffering this kind of loss.

Why do NFL fans hate Greg Hardy?

A large number of NFL fans and others seemingly have a strong dislike for Greg Hardy. This may be due to what happened in 2014. That year, he was arrested for assault and communicating threats. He reportedly grabbed his ex-girlfriend, threw her into furniture, strangled her, and threatened to kill her.

As a result, a judge sentenced him to 18 months' probation, suspending a 60-day jail sentence. But the victim failed to appear in court, which resulted in prosecutors dropping the case, with Hardy reaching a civil settlement.

He never played again for the Panthers and was suspended by the NFL for the first four games of the 2015 NFL season after they conducted their own investigation.

On November 5, 2015, the charges were expunged from Hardy's record. A day later, Deadspin posted photos of Hardy's ex-girlfriend's body that showed harm caused to her by Hardy.

The former NFL player has been the subject of a lot of controversy, and it's easy to understand why fans may not like him.

