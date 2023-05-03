Could Trey Lance be on his way out of San Francisco? The third-year QB, who was taken third overall by the team in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been rumored to possibly be traded this offseason.

Lance was a backup during his rookie season and last year suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. Third-string QB Brock Purdy eventually took over and seems to be the starter for the 49ers moving forward.

This morning, the 49ers just signed veteran QB Brandon Allen, who was Joe Burrow's backup the past few seasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



Allen helped mentor Joe Burrow in Cincinnati the past three years. Now Allen joins a young QB room in San Francisco. Veteran QB Brandon Allen is signing with the #49ers , sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo Allen helped mentor Joe Burrow in Cincinnati the past three years. Now Allen joins a young QB room in San Francisco. #TakeItOffMG Veteran QB Brandon Allen is signing with the #49ers, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Allen helped mentor Joe Burrow in Cincinnati the past three years. Now Allen joins a young QB room in San Francisco. #TakeItOffMG

They've also added veteran quarterback Sam Darnold this offseason. They signed him on March 16, to a one-year deal, joining Lance and Purdy in the QB room. With the signing of Allen, the 49ers now have four QBs on their active roster.

The 49ers are making sure to stock up on quarterbacks this season, so they don't run into the same problem they ran into last season, where all their quarterbacks got hurt.

NFL fans react to Brandon Allen signing with the San Francisco 49ers

With Brandon Allen joining the crowded 49ers QB room, fans think that there is a higher chance that the 49ers trade Lance.

Here's how fans reacted:

Michael Hauff @TheFFRealist @TomPelissero



What does Brandon Allen mean for Trey Lance? @MikeGarafolo Cool! Something new for us 49ers fans to bicker about today!What does Brandon Allen mean for Trey Lance? @TomPelissero @MikeGarafolo Cool! Something new for us 49ers fans to bicker about today! What does Brandon Allen mean for Trey Lance?

Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL @TomPelissero @MikeGarafolo Veteran arm for OTAs with Lance & Purdy having injuries or #3 QB for when they trade Lance? @TomPelissero @MikeGarafolo Veteran arm for OTAs with Lance & Purdy having injuries or #3 QB for when they trade Lance?

GV @49ersGV @TomPelissero @MikeGarafolo Look forward to people claiming he’s further competition for Trey Lance. @TomPelissero @MikeGarafolo Look forward to people claiming he’s further competition for Trey Lance.

It seems likely that the San Francisco 49ers will trade Trey Lance this offseason

Trey Lance Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

With the emergence of Brock Purdy last season, many signs have pointed to Trey Lance possibly being traded from the team.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported that the 49ers have received inquiries from other teams about potentially trading for Lance.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter. Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter. https://t.co/ddOZjZq5Xn

49ers GM John Lynch even said earlier in the offseason at the annual owners' meeting that Purdy has earned the right to be the starter.

Lynch said:

"I think Brock has earned the right with the way he played that he's probably the leader in the clubhouse at that. I'll let Kyle make those kinds of decisions but I know when we talk, Brock has probably earned that right to be the guy. If we were to line up, he'd probably take that first snap."

Nick Wagoner @nwagoner #49ers GM John Lynch with biggest endorsement of QB Brock Purdy as starter yet: "I think Brock has earned the right with the way he played that he’s probably the leader in the clubhouse at that...if we were to line up, he’d probably take that first snap." #49ers GM John Lynch with biggest endorsement of QB Brock Purdy as starter yet: "I think Brock has earned the right with the way he played that he’s probably the leader in the clubhouse at that...if we were to line up, he’d probably take that first snap."

The 49ers traded their first-round picks in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and their third-round pick in 2022 to the Miami Dolphins to trade up for Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft. Now, the 49ers are looking to trade to possibly get rid of him in less than three seasons later.

Do you think the 49ers will trade Trey Lance?

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes