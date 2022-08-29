"Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery, his face is giving handsome Squidward" , "He's starting to look like a Real Housewife" - NFL fans believe TB12 missed training to undergo some facial enhancements

Tom Brady recently returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending some time away dealing with a personal matter. This kind of thing doesn't happen all that often, and it caused rampant speculation. NFL fans were worried about why the legendary quarterback might have needed to take time off.

Wild theories emerged, including that he was on the verge of divorce or that his mother's health was in decline. The wildest theory was that the quarterback took time away to film for The Masked Singer.

So far, everyone has denied this particular rumor. It seems like the legendary star really just needed time off for personal matters. However, upon his resurfacing, NFL fans can't quite shake the idea that all is not what it seems. Brady admittedly looked a bit rough in his return press conference, which prompted speculation from fans about potential plastic surgery.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



( @Buccaneers)

#Bucs QB Tom Brady on his 11-day absence from training camp: “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh*t going on.” #Bucs QB Tom Brady on his 11-day absence from training camp: “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh*t going on.”(🎥 @Buccaneers)https://t.co/8WPupuB3XP

Many even compared him to Handsome Squidward, who also had his face reconstructed. Here are some of the top comments:

Ash ♕ @ar_wise Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward https://t.co/8QUS41tQNO

Kyle Cunningham @KyleDCunningham



That face doesn't move!!! Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson I can’t recall this kind of Tom Brady at the podium. I can’t recall this kind of Tom Brady at the podium. https://t.co/SsPDoI8ClV It would appear that Tom Brady spent the 12 days away on some plastic surgery.... And Botox.....That face doesn't move!!! twitter.com/CharlesRobinso… It would appear that Tom Brady spent the 12 days away on some plastic surgery.... And Botox..... That face doesn't move!!! twitter.com/CharlesRobinso…

Tim @trobdawk4 @MySportsUpdate @Buccaneers He either had some plastic surgery of something is wrong. His face looks like it’s caving in. @MySportsUpdate @Buccaneers He either had some plastic surgery of something is wrong. His face looks like it’s caving in.

JoAnn @reading13j @ar_wise I just saw him and thought the same thing. Face lift. @ar_wise I just saw him and thought the same thing. Face lift.

It's unlikely that the seven-time Super Bowl winner took time away to have plastic surgery, but stranger things have happened. NFL fans are convinced that his absence from the Buccaneers camp is not as reported.

Is Tom Brady headed for a down year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Even if the answer to that question is yes, it still more than likely means a solid year for any other quarterback. Tom Brady has been so good for so long that a down year for him is what some quarterbacks aim to play like. However, there is a chance that he does have an off year in the upcoming campaign.

Brady is 45 years old, and at some point, Father Time catches up to everyone. He also missed a little bit of the preseason. It's an important time to build relationships with newcomers like Julio Jones and Kyle Rudolph. It's also the time to learn Todd Bowles' system, which would be pertinent since Bruce Arians retired.

There's also the potential that his mind is not on football. He retired in the offseason, which shows he is almost ready to step away. Retiring is a big decision to make and even though he changed his mind, he might not be all the way there.

Still, he's widely considered the greatest football player of all time for good reason. If anyone can overcome these things, it's Tom Brady. He's defied all odds for so long, who's to say he won't do it again and succeed this season?

