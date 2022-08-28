"There’s a lot of sh*t going on" - Tom Brady hints at all not being well as Buccaneers QB finally opens up on his mysterious disappearance from training camp

Tom Brady's absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp was the top story for a long time. It's not often that quarterbacks leave their teams during the preseason for any reason, but it's even more noteworthy for a couple of other reasons.

Firstly, Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl winner, and that kind of success doesn't come without an extreme level of dedication. Second, the quarterback briefly retired this offseason and is now taking some time off from camp? That's a worrying combo.

Many theories were going around. Some of them were: that he was on the verge of divorce, that his mother's health was an issue, and that he was on the hit television show The Masked Singer.

Brady recently returned to the Buccaneers and opened up about his time off.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady on his 11-day absence from training camp: “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh*t going on.” #Bucs QB Tom Brady on his 11-day absence from training camp: “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh*t going on.”(🎥 @Buccaneers)https://t.co/8WPupuB3XP

The quarterback told reporters:

"It's all personal, you know, everyone's got their own situations they're dealing with. So, we all have really unique challenges to our life and you know... 45 years old. Man, there's a lot of s*** going on. You know, you just got to figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process."

The future Hall of Famer looked a bit forlorn while detailing his situation to the press. It didn't look like the normal Brady that fans have become accustomed to.

It was a somber statement about the reality of life, which further disproves the outrageous idea that he skipped town to film a television show.

Could this be it for Tom Brady?

Tom Brady in action

Based on the press conference clip, it's clear that the Buccaneers star is not doing well. "Personal issues" are serious issues, not a singing reality show.

Combined with the fact that the quarterback has already retired once, and it's clear that, despite a lengthy career, Tom Brady is not exactly long for the NFL.

He came out of retirement and probably wants to go out on top, by winning his eighth Super Bowl. Even if that doesn't happen, it doesn't look like there will be an age-46 season for the quarterback.

It's a marvel that the former Patriots quarterback is even playing today, but it doesn't seem like there is much left for him.

NFL fans who have watched him all this time and probably took his presence for granted should pay extra attention this season as it very well may be his last.

His future plans are always kept close to the chest, but there's too much to ignore this season.

