Will Levis was compared to Josh Allen ahead of the draft, and many believed he was a lock for a top-five pick. However, that isn't how the night went for the Kentucky quarterback.

He went undrafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and will now have to wait for his opportunity till day two. This was a huge blow to his confidence as not many saw it coming.

Fans on social media flamed Levis since he wasn't selected in the first round of the Draft, and they have serious doubts about him. Here's how social media reacted to it:

Teams like the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and the Indianapolis Colts were rumored to be interested in Levis, but opted to draft Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, & Anthony Richardson respectively.

As stated earlier, not many saw this coming since Levis was the favorite to go second overall just a few days ago. A team could strike the lottery by drafting him in the second round tomorrow.

Will Levis has a tough task at disposal in his rookie year

Will Levis: NFL Combine

Will Levis will be motivated to prove his doubters wrong after falling down the ranks on draft night. Such things can destroy a player mentally, and now the pressure has increased further on Levis.

Although the Kentucky quarterback has great tools, many think he won't be able to have success in the NFL. It is one of the reasons why other teams opted to draft so many players ahead of him.

During his college career, Levis played 34 games for Penn State and Kentucky in which he threw for 5,876 yards for 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. Hopefully, he will be able to translate his talent to the NFL.

Levis is not the first quarterback to fall down the ranks on draft night despite being primed to be a top pick, and he won't be the last. However, the way he will battle through his emotions going forward will be worth observing.

