"Roquan Smith seems like a headcase who has gone rogue" - NFL fans berate Bears player as reports of person pretending to be his agent to gauge trade interest emerge

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith wants out. The 25-year-old is looking for a new deal with the NFC franchise, which hasn't come so far.

Not one to wait, Smith requested a trade that Chicago hasn't granted as of yet. This is a normal thing to happen around the NFL as teams are guarded against paying premium prices for players. However, what reportedly surfaced regarding Smith and his "representative" is a little odd.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero The NFL Management Council sent a memo to clubs, warning them that a person contacting clubs about trading for #Bears LB Roquan Smith isn’t a certified agent and that any contact with a player under contract or his agent without direct written permission is tampering, per source. The NFL Management Council sent a memo to clubs, warning them that a person contacting clubs about trading for #Bears LB Roquan Smith isn’t a certified agent and that any contact with a player under contract or his agent without direct written permission is tampering, per source.

According to a league source via Pro Football Talk, a person claiming to represent the linebacker has been calling around to see what kind of interest there is in Smith. The problem? One, the Bears have not granted Smith permission to seek a trade, and the other is the person calling is not an NFLPA-certified agent.

This caught the attention of NFL fans, with one account saying that the linebacker has gone rogue.

It is an odd situation for the 25-year-old and the Bears as Smith enters his fifth-year option. He wants a new deal and so far the Bears have been unwilling to give him one.

Other NFL fans have chimed in with their thoughts on this bizarre situation involving the linebacker.

What does this mean for Roquan Smith and the Bears?

Smith against the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

In short, nothing good. The tension that this kind of thing can create between franchises and players is not good for anyone. The fact that Smith doesn't have an agent to handle this side of his football career is a little odd as he does it himself (reportedly).

Chicago will surely not take too kindly to this latest report either. Since they haven't granted the 25-year-old permission to seek a trade, it seems like he went ahead and did it anyway, likely annoying the NFC team.

In truth, as many Chicago fans have said online, the franchise should have given Smith a new deal by now. The longer this drags out, the less likely it is that the linebacker will be on the field in Week 1.

Smith has not been holding out as he has been present at Chicago practice, indicating hope that his relationship with the team isn't entirely sour.

