"Worst organization in sports" - NFL fans blast Commanders for firing coach whose dad was inducted into Hall of Fame last week

The Washington Commanders are the laughing stock of the NFL right now. After several off-field issues centered around their owner, Dan Snyder, and the acquisition of Carson Wentz, the Commanders have once again done something rather odd.

Amid the team's preseason preparations and with their first preseason game under a week away, the team made the decision to fire defensive line coach Sam Mills III. This came on the heels of Mills' father, Sam Mills, getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame a couple of days ago.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Mills' axing was due to a difference in philosophy. He said given what he has seen in preseason so far, a change had to be made, per Pro Football Talk.

As expected, this move has caused quite the stir on social media with Marcus Hayes, a columnist, saying that Washington is perhaps the worst organization ever in sports.

"The [Washington Football Team] just fired the D-Line coach in the middle of camp. Worst organization in sports, maybe ever."

Other fans chimed in with their thoughts, with most left dumbfounded at the decision given it's the middle of training camp.

Assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina will be the main man for the unit and it will take time to get used to his ideas.

What can we expect from the Commanders in 2022?

Carson Wentz is the one tasked with turning the franchise around

Washington finished third in the NFC East last season with a 7-10 record with Taylor Heinicke under center. The franchise made the move to sign Carson Wentz from the Colts as the team desperately needed a new quarterback.

Whether Wentz is the guy who can save the team remains to be seen, but he is, however, arguably an upgrade over Heinicke. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin signed a new deal, so Wentz has at least one serious weapon on offense. Washington also has a decent run game with Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic to compliment Wentz.

Chase Young will again lead the defense in 2022 and based on Mills' firing, there is plenty of work to do on the defensive side of the ball.

Washington should be better offensively with Wentz at the helm, but the Cowboys and Eagles are the clear leaders in the division. Could Wentz and the Commanders upset their two division rivals in 2022? Stranger things have happened.

