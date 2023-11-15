"Karma must be real" - NFL fans blast Deshaun Watson as Browns QB undergoes season-ending surgery

Deshaun Watson is out for the year. The Browns quarterback is set to undergo season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder. Once again, the Browns will not start and finish the season with the same quarterback.

Fans, recalling the expensive trade, contract, and Watson's alleged dark history, pounced on the quarterback on social media. Here's some of what was said:

Deshaun Watson's recent history - Allegations and stats?

Deshaun Watson at Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

The Browns quarterback was hit with dozens of lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct taking place during massage sessions with dozens of massage therapists. The avalanche of lawsuits began surfacing following the 2020 season and is largely blamed for the quarterback missing the 2021 season.

At the same time, Watson wanted out from the Houston Texans after throwing for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions during the COVID season in 2020. Some believe that also played a part in him missing the 2021 season.

Then, following the 2021 season, the lawsuits were slowly settled, but the quarterback wasn't done making headlines.

Deshaun Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns in that same offseason. The team had grown tired of the Baker Mayfield experience and wanted to chase an upgrade.

The Browns got Watson and a 2024 sixth-round pick in exchange for 2022, 2023, and 2024 first-round picks, a 2022 fourth-round pick, a third-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2024.

On top of the premium cost in trade capital, the Browns also parted with the first fully guaranteed quarterback contract in NFL history. It was valued at $230 million over five years, ending in 2026.

Following the deal, the quarterback was subjected to a punishment from the NFL knocking him out for about half of the 2022 season. The Browns accepted that and tried to stay afloat just long enough for Watson to arrive and carry the team into the playoffs.

Instead, he threw for seven touchdowns, five interceptions, and completed just 58.2% of his throws, going 3-3 in his six starts.

In 2023, the hope was that with a full offseason and an early season to warm up, Deshaun Watson could return to his place as a budding NFL talent. However, with his season now over, his stats are almost a carbon copy of what he did last season. He threw for seven touchdowns, four interceptions, and completed about 61% of his throws.

Of course, in his starts, the team went 5-1 on his watch, but many would argue it was not because of the quarterback slicing and dicing up defenses. Now, the Browns will lean on PJ Walker to get the team to the playoffs as they currently have a playoff seed at 6-3.