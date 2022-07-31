"Its' a PR gimmick, just a giant sign that says 'The NFL is taking this seriously'" - NFL fans blast league over Guardian Caps following Jets HC Robert Saleh's criticism

The NFL has implemented new concussion prevention protocols this year during training camp. They've added Guardian Caps to help prevent concussions in head-to-head collisions during practices.
According to the league:
“Wearing Guardian Cap results in at least a 10 percent reduction in severity of impact if one player is wearing it, and at least a 20 percent reduction in impact if two players in a collision are wearing it. This is, of course, just one piece of our larger efforts to reduce avoidable head impacts through better helmets, improved techniques and training regimens."
However, not all players are fans of the new headgear. Jason Kelce mocked the caps by putting bubble wrap around his, and J.J. Watt said he felt like a bobblehead while wearing it.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh expressed concern that using them and removing them might cause some shock for players who are accustomed to traditional helmets and may adversely affect them.
NFL fans have gotten behind his criticism of the item, with one calling the introduction of the new helmets a public relations gimmick.
Other fans wondered what the next steps could be to prevent concussions.
Other NFL fans think the new helmets look bad and don't want to see them in an actual game.
Another response questioned if the helmets were actually effective.
Another NFL fan said the league is only interested in looking like it cares.
Another fan thinks coaching may be responsible for some of the epidemic of head injuries.
One fan brought up an interesting point about removing them.
Others believe there's a fine line between safety and dumbing down the game.
One fan wishes the Guardian Caps had been around long ago.
Another brutally trolled the Jets coach.
The league doesn't seem prepared to introduce these for in-game settings, so Saleh's comments may prove true sooner rather than later.
The NFL and concussions
The league's relationship with head injuries is not a good one. Football has been linked to CTE, a degenerative brain condition that has led many to their deaths, either because of the disease itself or suicide.
It also seems to cause erratic behavior, which is why many are concerned about players like Antonio Brown.
In recent years, the NFL has committed to stopping the onslaught of head injuries, but their actions haven't quite matched that.
There's a concussion protocol, but it seems that teams and players can skirt around it with ease. Many probably concussed players enter the tent and return moments later to head back onto the field despite having taken a big hit to their head.
Guardian Caps may or may not be another ploy to make fans believe the league cares. They may also genuinely help, though.