"Its' a PR gimmick, just a giant sign that says 'The NFL is taking this seriously'" - NFL fans blast league over Guardian Caps following Jets HC Robert Saleh's criticism

The NFL has implemented new concussion prevention protocols this year during training camp. They've added Guardian Caps to help prevent concussions in head-to-head collisions during practices.

According to the league:

“Wearing Guardian Cap results in at least a 10 percent reduction in severity of impact if one player is wearing it, and at least a 20 percent reduction in impact if two players in a collision are wearing it. This is, of course, just one piece of our larger efforts to reduce avoidable head impacts through better helmets, improved techniques and training regimens."

However, not all players are fans of the new headgear. Jason Kelce mocked the caps by putting bubble wrap around his, and J.J. Watt said he felt like a bobblehead while wearing it.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh expressed concern that using them and removing them might cause some shock for players who are accustomed to traditional helmets and may adversely affect them.

NFL fans have gotten behind his criticism of the item, with one calling the introduction of the new helmets a public relations gimmick.

The Atlanta Sports Ledger @AtlSportsLedger @ProFootballTalk Its a public relations gimmick. Its just a giant sign that says "The NFL is taking this seriously".

Other fans wondered what the next steps could be to prevent concussions.

Power Creek @powercreek @ProFootballTalk I am but an ignorant Twitter rando, But I wonder if helmets would be better if they completely did away with a hard shell and were completely comprised of a firm rubberized pad.

Other NFL fans think the new helmets look bad and don't want to see them in an actual game.

Kade @SimShady99 @ProFootballTalk Just don't let 'em into games. They look ridiculous

Another response questioned if the helmets were actually effective.

Tony Meza @bigtoneloc77 @ProFootballTalk If they're really safe to use in practice why don't they use them in the game?

Another NFL fan said the league is only interested in looking like it cares.

Another fan thinks coaching may be responsible for some of the epidemic of head injuries.

Conservative Attorney @Christo27357366 @ProFootballTalk Maybe he should enforce no leading with the crown of the helmet even at practice with these pads on. Something is wrong if they revert to head to head contact. They need to be coached to avoid it where possible.

One fan brought up an interesting point about removing them.

Bronco Grabowski @DiscoNagurski @ProFootballTalk That's the best point I've heard made; although failing any data, it's still somewhere between an anecdote and a projection.Oddly Ditka made a similar observation about face masks. He was convinced that removing them would (rapidly) get players to stop leading with their heads.

Others believe there's a fine line between safety and dumbing down the game.

Todd @blohotncold @ProFootballTalk He's not wrong but the league and the officials on the field must crack down on head targets and leading with the head. You can be smart about safety without taking the contact and skill out of the game

One fan wishes the Guardian Caps had been around long ago.

Trotter @About2Break57 @ProFootballTalk He has a good point. So make them wear them in games too! Every time I hear that crunch, I feel that crunch. Imagine scrambled brains after many of those? No idea why it took this long for caps to make it to this level. CTE is very real! I wish someone protected my head🤦‍♂️

The league doesn't seem prepared to introduce these for in-game settings, so Saleh's comments may prove true sooner rather than later.

The NFL and concussions

The league's relationship with head injuries is not a good one. Football has been linked to CTE, a degenerative brain condition that has led many to their deaths, either because of the disease itself or suicide.

It also seems to cause erratic behavior, which is why many are concerned about players like Antonio Brown.

In recent years, the NFL has committed to stopping the onslaught of head injuries, but their actions haven't quite matched that.

There's a concussion protocol, but it seems that teams and players can skirt around it with ease. Many probably concussed players enter the tent and return moments later to head back onto the field despite having taken a big hit to their head.

Guardian Caps may or may not be another ploy to make fans believe the league cares. They may also genuinely help, though.

