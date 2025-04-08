Cam Ward is the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, having established himself as the king of NCAA Division I passing touchdowns with 158 in FCS and FBS competition combined and winning multiple awards. Somehow, LeSean McCoy is still not sold on his prospects.

Speaking Monday on FS1's The Facility, the former running back gave a bizarre reason why:

“I’ve never seen a player have zero stars in high school (and) be the No. 1 pick overall.”

Sure enough, fans excoriated him for his comments:

More of the outrage can be seen below:

"Just saying words to fill up airtime smh," one yawned.

"Get him off TV wtf😭," another demanded.

"We’ve seen many HS stars be bust in the league so what’s his point?" another coounter-argued.

In related news, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah claimed that the Tennessee Titans had "zeroed in" on Ward after canceling a planned private workout with Shedeur Sanders.

How Cam Ward solidified himself as No. 1 overall pick of 2025 draft

In 2024, analysts were torn between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders becoming the No. 1 overall pick the following year. Both were top-tier quarterback prospects with franchise-changing potential, each known for throwing many touchdowns (39 and 37, respectively).

As the weeks went by, a divide between those two emerged. On Monday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer came up with a theory on how it came to be, to the point that dissuading the Tennessee Titans, who eventually got that pick, would necessitate a "historic" trade:

"The more teams I’ve talked to that have studied Ward, the more I hear they found a guy with a different level of ability from the rest of the quarterbacks in the class.

"There are questions, of course. One is how a guy who played four years at two schools before this year could ascend from Day 3 pick to No. 1 in a single year. But a deeper dive for the teams looking at him has allayed some of that concern."

The 2024 Miami Hurricanes version of Cam Ward had been seen before on the field at Washington State - it just happened too intermittently for him to be considered a top-tier prospect.

As such, he finally overcame his propensity for inconsistency when he joined forces with Mario Cristobal, Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, and Elijah Arroyo.

