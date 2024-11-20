On Monday, Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys suffered their fifth straight loss as the Houston Texans rolled into AT&T Stadium and thrashed the home team 34-10. The defeat saw them slip to 3-7 and second to last in the NFC conference standings.

Despite their dismal run, Parsons believes the Cowboys have a terrific team and their results don't accurately portray how good the roster is. On the latest episode of "The Edge with Micah Parsons" on Tuesday, he said:

"I'm gonna put this out there: We're a damn good football team. I know the scores ain't showing it, and I know obviously people feel like we got so many missing pieces. I just truly believe, things that we messing up on, I think our defense is really turning things around. ... I just hate that the scores don't really show how good we actually are."

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was a guest on the show agreed with Parsons' take and claimed the franchise has "a really good team."

Unsurprisingly, fans on social media didn't buy what the linebacker was selling. Instead, they mocked Micah Parsons for suggesting a team that's sitting 3-7 is "damn good."

"Micah needs to be drug tested"

"A damn good football team would not be 3-7"

"Someone is setting the bar super low for what a “good football team” is then… 3-7 is the new good team requirement?!" another fan asked sarcastically.

Some criticized Parsons for making bold claims on his podcast but failing to walk the talk on the field:

"This is the problem. Instead of busting a*s and getting better these guys are doing podcasts. Seriously?" - Said @Novanoodle5165.

"Podcast trash like the team." - Wrote @tonyfromhouston.

"I love how delusional Micah Parsons is. His podcast is his him on enough psilocybin to kill a horse, just barking about the cowboys. Peak content" - Opined @faroutbrick.

Jerry Jones agrees with Micah Parsons, promises "better days"

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was also as defensive as Micah Parsons about the team during his Tuesday appearance on the Shan and RJ Show following the blowout loss to the Texans. When asked about the team's dismal form, he gave the hosts a history lesson, saying:

"[In the last 25 years], we've been the sixth-winningest team in the NFL. In the last 15 years, we're the fifth-winningest team in the NFL. We haven't been to the championship playoff game. We haven't been to a Super Bowl, but we've been [hanging] around that rim."

The 82-year-old then vowed that good times are around the corner:

"Rest assured we'll be figuring out ways to look for what we're doing wrong and improve on that. ... The bottom line is that we've got to get better. We will get better. There are better days ahead."

With over 30 Cowboys players scheduled to hit free agency in the offseason and head coach Mike McCarthy's contract set to expire, a massive overhaul is inevitable in Dallas. Whether that flips the franchise's fortunes or worsens them remains to be seen.

