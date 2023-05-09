Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the NFL, has come under fire from fans over proposed changes to the schedule for the upcoming season. The league has a history of tweaking the schedule annually, with some fans seeing it as adding excitement, while others view it as disrupting consistency.

One of the main changes proposed for Thursday Night Football is that some teams may play twice on Thursdays. However, this has been met with opposition as it may give those teams a shorter turnaround time from their previous game on the weekend, resulting in potential unfairness.

Many fans took to social media to voice their displeasure, with some calling the proposed changes "garbage" and calling for them to be abandoned altogether.

Justin Davis @jaydayvis6



Absolutely garbage.



Do better twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



NFL will have a Black Friday game for the first time ever.



Games don’t necessarily “belong” to networks anymore. All games are free agents.



Teams can be on Thursday Night Football twice.



RB @rb89rb @AdamSchefter Man get rid of Thursday night football! It’s always one team that looks like they’re in preseason mode @AdamSchefter Man get rid of Thursday night football! It’s always one team that looks like they’re in preseason mode

Ffgameday @Ffgameday1 @rb89rb @AdamSchefter Absolutely this, if the NFL really cared about putting out a quality product, they'd only allow teams to play Thursday night football coming off of a bye week. @rb89rb @AdamSchefter Absolutely this, if the NFL really cared about putting out a quality product, they'd only allow teams to play Thursday night football coming off of a bye week.

WHS @WHS_Podcasts (just an example) @AdamSchefter Two TNF games in 3-4 weeks for just one team would be brutal(just an example) @AdamSchefter Two TNF games in 3-4 weeks for just one team would be brutal😬 (just an example)

Bengals Alum '03 @YoungCraunik937 @AdamSchefter If the @NFL is adding more tnf games they need to have more rest in between that's a short turn around week now happening 2x that's so lame injuries will rise @AdamSchefter If the @NFL is adding more tnf games they need to have more rest in between that's a short turn around week now happening 2x that's so lame injuries will rise

sportsdatawrangler @sportsdatawran1 @YoungCraunik937 @AdamSchefter @NFL I'd use Thursday night football as a bye week. Start all my backups, bring up practice squad players. Especially if your a top team. @YoungCraunik937 @AdamSchefter @NFL I'd use Thursday night football as a bye week. Start all my backups, bring up practice squad players. Especially if your a top team.

Matt 🌴☀️🍕 @mattsgoodtweets @AdamSchefter Thursday Night Football is such garbage and they’re expanding it. Absolutely wild. @AdamSchefter Thursday Night Football is such garbage and they’re expanding it. Absolutely wild.

What are the changes Roger Goodell is proposing for the new NFL season?

In addition to changes to Thursday Night Football, there are other proposed changes to the NFL schedule, including the addition of a Black Friday game and alterations related to broadcasting.

One significant change is that networks will no longer have blocks of days reserved for exclusive broadcasting rights, and not every team is guaranteed a prime time spot.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



NFL will have a Black Friday game for the first time ever.



Games don’t necessarily “belong” to networks anymore. All games are free agents.



Teams can be on Thursday Night Football twice.



The addition of a Black Friday game is aimed at allowing the NFL to have at least one game on a Friday, a day where they are typically unable to schedule any games due to conflicts with college football games. This move, along with Thursday Night Football, is seen as a way to increase engagement throughout the week on NFL matters, rather than just on weekends, which is a trend that has been observed during Roger Goodell's tenure as commissioner.

The other alterations regarding games being free agents seems to arise from the rise of streaming options that are now available and the nature of television viewership that is changing. We saw the entry of Amazon into the broadcast market and it seems that particular days being reserved for cable television will gradually be phased out by Roger Goodell.

The decision to remove prime time games from certain teams may be controversial, as some argue that it prioritizes only the big names and depresses fan bases among smaller market teams. Nevertheless, Goodell appears to be moving forward with these changes, and it remains to be seen how they will impact the upcoming season.

