The Met Gala outfits are often under immense scrutiny, with fans looking to spot pieces perfectly complementing the year's theme. Unfortunately, Odell Beckham Jr and Saquon Barkley's MET Gala looks from 2019 didn't receive the warmest of welcomes.

Most viewers weren't impressed with their outfits, turning to Twitter to call out Beckham and Saquon.

Though OBJ and Barkley seemed to enjoy at the event, many believed their outfits didn't do them justice. After all, many expect a level of effort that turns heads while staying true to the Met theme.

Apparently, many fans thought OBJ and Saquon were convinced their looks worked well for the event. Though a few fans defended the NFL stars, many wondered if being rich meant trying on clothes that did not suit them.

A few users were upset about the outfit choice in general, wondering why the WR was wearing a skirt. Beckham spoke about wearing the kilt in an interview with GQ, revealing how he was skeptical of the same:

“I told them no off the rip,” Beckham revealed. “I was like, ‘There's no chance I’m wearing that. On the way here I was like, ‘Can you make sure they bring it just in case? I might just do it just to do it.”

In fact, Odell Beckham Jr. and Barkley even discussed wearing shorts at the same event.

Odell Beckham Jr has made multiple appearances at the Met Gala

That being said, the 2019 Met Gala wasn't OBJ's only appearance.

While he wasn't present at the 2023 Met Gala, Beckham has been to the event on four occasions. Last year, the NFL star stunned in a green Cactus Plant Flea Market outfit. The highlight, however, was his $650,000 diamond chain by Gabriel the Jeweler.

“300 carats of rough diamonds, 200 carats of emerald-cut diamonds and 2.5 kilograms of gold.” Gabriel wrote on Instagram.

Odell Beckham Jr. at the Met Gala, 2022. (Image credit: @obj Instagram)

"Everything u thought was drowning u.. was only tryna teach u to swim…" OBJ wrote on Instagram.

Image Credit: @saquon Instagram

Barkley, on his end, shared a photo with Tom Brady and Julian Edelman, who were also in attendance. All four men were in suits, smiling into the camera as the party continued. Often accompanying his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, Brady has been a frequent star at the Met.

