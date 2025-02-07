Super Bowl LIX is just two days away and the Lombardi Trophy has officially been unveiled. "Up and Adams" host, Kay Adams shared a video of the Lombardi Trophy officially arriving at the Super Bowl LIX festivities with an escort by the Louisiana State Police.

Adams' video showed the Lombardi Trophy being placed on display for all to see leading up to Sunday's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

"Seven pounds in all her glory, woohoo, there she is!"-Kay Adams said in the video posted to X

Fans replied and commented on Kay Adams' video that she posted to X. Fans of both the Chiefs and Eagles made their comments about whom would win the award. One fan said they couldn't wait for quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles to hoist the trophy.

Then there was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs who said that quarterback Patrick Mahomes would prove on Sunday why he is the best.

Fans of both the Eagles and Chiefs continued to share their thoughts on seeing the Lombardi Trophy. The Super Bowl LIX matchup between Philadelphia and Kansas City is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, just two years ago. The Chiefs came out victorious that time around with a late field goal, the Eagles are hoping the game falls in their favor this time around.

"Feeling anxious to be honest, but I'm an @Eagles fan, so I'm sure you can understand. Go Birds!!"'-one fan posted

"Kay do not grab that and run."-one fan jokingly told Kay Adams

"Beautiful. praying my Eagles win Sunday."-another Eagles fan said

With plenty of excited fans who can't wait to watch Super Bowl LIX, some aren't looking forward to it. Some NFL fans have become tired of the Kansas City Chiefs' success over the last few years and expressed their feelings on the matter as well.

"I’m freaking out @heykayadams this game needs to happen soon."-another anxious

"@NFL it’s scrip it, it’s rigged and boring as F*** @heykayadams all over the globe people not gonna watch, even in the usa, see the raitings after this s*** superbowl folks."-one fan unhappy about the Super Bowl LIX matchup

How much does the Lombardi Trophy weigh and cost?

The Lombardi Trophy, which is named in honor of former Green Bay Packers head coach Vince Lombardi, was originally called the World Professional Football Championship Trophy. It was renamed after Lombardi died in 1970.

The sterling silver trophy, which is created by Tiffany & Co., weighs seven pounds and is 22 inches tall. It takes about 72 hours to create the trophy and the cost of production is about $50,000.

NFL players are quite superstitious when it comes to the trophy and will refuse to touch or be in the general vicinity of the trophy until they have won it for themselves.

