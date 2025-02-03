Rob Gronkowski drops bold Super Bowl LIX score prediction for Chiefs-Eagles showdown

Rob Gronkowski knows a lot about the Super Bowl. Throughout his career, the former tight end won the big game four times, three with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also had an extra appearance in 2017, when the Patriots couldn't walk away with the title.

Super Bowl LIX is fast approaching, and a rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is on the cards. These two teams had a great game two seasons ago, with the Chiefs winning 38-35 on a last-second game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker.

Now, the Chiefs are aiming to make history. A win on Sunday would make Kansas City the first-ever team to win three Super Bowls in a row. It's up to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles to stop them, but Gronkowski believes that history will be made in New Orleans:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Well, I will not go against the Chiefs for a third time in a row, so So, the Kansas City Chiefs, 30, and the Philadelphia Eagles, 26."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Gronkowski also had a shot at three Super Bowls in a row. He was part of the Patriots' roster who was victorious in 2016 and 2018; in 2017, they also represented the AFC in the championship game. However, they failed to defeat the Eagles and were runner-ups.

Rob Gronkowski never lost to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in the playoffs

The superstar tight end ended Mahomes' dreams in the postseason two times. First, in the 2018 season, the Patriots defeated the Chiefs in overtime to win the AFC Championship Game; after winning the Super Bowl two weeks later, Gronkowski announced that he would retire from the NFL.

However, he decided to return in 2020 and join forces with Tom Brady, his longtime quarterback in New England who had moved to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Together, they made another Super Bowl, and faced the Chiefs once again. The 31-9 win gave the tight end the fourth championship ring of his career.

Even though he won many rings with Brady, Gronk knows that Mahomes' shot at history is something unprecedented in the NFL. The furthest a back-to-back Super Bowl champion reached in their third season was the NFC Championship Game, in 1990, when the San Francisco 49ers lost to the New York Giants.

Super Bowl LIX will be on Sunday, February 09, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback