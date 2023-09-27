Justin Herbert is the only quarterback in the NFL without a turnover this season. The startling fact is that the Los Angeles Chargers just won their first game in Week 3 over the Minnesota Vikings.

Herbert signed a massive contract extension this past offseason. The Chargers gave him a five-year deal worth $262.5 million, which averages to about $52 million a season. The Chargers secured a Wild Card playoff spot last season, and fans believed the 25-year-old quarterback could lead them back this season.

While Herbert is off to a great start in the 2023 NFL season, Los Angeles still has a few issues. NFL fans on Reddit discussed Herbert being the lone quarterback without a turnover this season, which led to a further discussion about the Chargers' defense.

Some fans went as far as to say the Chargers' defense is ruining Herbert's season and his career in general.

Justin Herbert's 2023 stats

Justin Herbert's impressive start to the season has been overlooked due to the LA Chargers' record. A win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 not only got the Chargers in the win column but was also a career day for the quarterback.

Herbert completed 40 of 47 passes in Sunday's 28-24 victory, throwing for a whopping 405 yards and three touchdowns. This outstanding performance came under intense pressure from the Vikings' defense. Minnesota blitzed the Chargers quarterback 40 times in Sunday's matchup, allowing him just over two seconds to throw the ball.

Through the first three weeks of the season, Justin Herbert now has 939 passing yards, putting him third in the league. He has the best completion percentage in the NFL with 74.4%. His six passing touchdowns also have him among the league's best, ranking him fourth overall. Along with the zero turnovers, Herbert is putting himself in the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

With the Chargers hiring new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore this year, Herbert is now playing in his third offensive scheme. Despite the Chargers' challenges of getting wins through the first three weeks, Justin Herbert is finding a groove with his offense.