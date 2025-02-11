NFL fans call out Dan Orlovsky after former Lions QB apologizes to Jalen Hurts - "Your takes are s**t”

Jalen Hurts silenced many of his critics by leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory. The quarterback played in the second championship game in three seasons, and this time, he was able to lead his team besides Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch.

Hurts' excellent display over the final two games of the season impressed fans and analysts. The quarterback, who has a contract that averages $51 million per year, made excellent throws and finished with great stats. The Eagles had the best roster in the NFL, but the quarterback also did his part.

One of his biggest critics, Dan Orlovsky, publicly apologized to Hurts on Monday. But NFL fans were merciless on Orlovsky, whose NFL career did not work out as expected, and criticized heavily his opinions on Twitter:

"A career bum saying Jalen isn’t good enough, but Brady and Peyton say he’s amazing. Does nobody else see this trend but me?", one fan noted.

"Eagles had to win the Super Bowl for Hurts to get an apology. Meanwhile, they're crowning QBs top 5/10 for winning a few games and "arm talent". It shouldn't have taken a Lombardi to say 'I was wrong'", said another.

"Dan is so odd. I think he tries his hardest and truly believes what he says, the problem is he has poor evaluation skills", a third fan spoke.

What did Dan Orlovsky say to Jalen Hurts?

He issued a public apology after plenty of criticism during the season.

"I owe publicly Jalen an apology. I was probably one this year who's been the hardest on him. I'll go back to a couple of weeks ago when I said the passing game's not good enough right now and I don't think it's going to get better. All he's done since then is have his two best games of the year on the two biggest stages."

With a Super Bowl ring to his name, a big contract and a strong roster next to him, the Eagles' quarterback could see plenty more success in the upcoming years. He's still 26, and has a lot of football left on him.

