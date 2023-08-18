NFL fans call out Kirk Cousins for hitting ‘cringe’ griddy after scoring TD in training camp

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is one of the most cerebral competitors on the field, possessing an unrelenting fighting spirit that has helped his team become one of the best in the NFL today. Throughout his career, he has been known for engineering comebacks, including the biggest of them all: a 33-point reversal against the Indianapolis Colts last season.

But outside game time, he can be somewhat colorful. Back when he was still playing for the then-Washington Redskins, Cousins memorably shouted after a game (in reference to his contract negotiations):

"(How do) you like that?!"

And there soon emerged a viral short clip of him dancing shirtless inside an airplane, with gold chains draped around his neck and chest:

Kirk Cousins does griddy dance during camp - how did fans react?

Now Kirk Cousins has made himself viral again, this time with a short clip of himself doing the griddy dance after catching a touchdown pass during camp:

The latest quotes from Kirk Cousins as preseason game against Tennessee Titans looms

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings are deep and hard into their 2023 preparations, and they got it going the right wat with a 24-13 win against the Seattle Seahawks last week. Kirk Cousins did not play that game, but Drew Lock and Holton Ahlers were successful in his stead, combining for 234 yards and three touchdowns against one interception.

This week, the Vikings play the Tennessee Titans, and Cousins is again sitting out. However, he did speak to reporters on Thursday about the practice for that game. He said:

“We’ve kind of had to live in that world of, ‘We’re going to call the plays we’re going to need for the season that are going to make life very difficult against his complex scheme and we’ve just got to do our best to find the answers.' That’s the world we’re living in. It makes us better in the long run. It also can lead to some tense conversations in meetings at night."

He continued:

“You kind of have the big picture in mind. It’s been good for our development as an offense.

“That’s the benefit of going against difficult looks. When we have something we haven’t talked about, we can refer back to these moments.”