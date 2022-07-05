Create
"Not a sport" - NFL fans call out tennis organizers over US Open debacle

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
Robert Gullo
Robert Gullo
ANALYST
Modified Jul 05, 2022 05:11 AM IST

The Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Drew Lock got absolutely roasted yesterday. The U.S. Open for Tennis took place yesterday and Sportscenter tweeted a video of it.

THIS WAS COLD-BLOODED 🥶 https://t.co/2e1eu0GVwQ

The twitter user @seahawksfan2314 responded by saying:

"Not a sport."

This caused the U.S. Open to tweet from their account saying:

"not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB."
@seahawksfan2314 @SportsCenter not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB

Fans respond to the U.S. Open's Tweet

Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf seemed displeased as he tweeted to the U.S. Open, "aight chill we get the point."

U.S. Open was chirping this Seahawks fan so bad DK had to step in 😅 @brgridiron(h/t @usopen, @dkm14, seahawksfan2314/TW) https://t.co/B89ZCluYQ4

This Twitter user said DK can't even defend the fan.

@BleacherReport @brgridiron @usopen @dkm14 DK can’t even defend it lol

This Twitter user thinks it's a W tweet from the U.S. Open.

@BleacherReport @brgridiron @usopen @dkm14 lmao that's a W for the US Open

This Twitter user said DK accepted that Seattle and Lock are mid.

@BleacherReport @brgridiron @usopen @dkm14 Lol DK didn’t even defend anyone bro just accepted that they’re mid

This Twitter user says he stands with the Seattle fan.

@BleacherReport @brgridiron @usopen @dkm14 we stand with the Seahawks fan

This Twitter user tweeted U.S. Open 1, DK 0 as far as roasting goes.

@BleacherReport @brgridiron @usopen @dkm14 Us open 1DK 0

This Twitter user said that DK owns that non-sport.

@BleacherReport @brgridiron @usopen @dkm14 dk owns that non sport

This Twitter user tweeted that the Seahawks have no quarterback.

@BleacherReport @brgridiron @usopen @dkm14 Seahawks need a quarterback !

This Twitter user tweeted that this is the only W the U.S. Open got.

@BleacherReport @brgridiron @usopen @dkm14 About the only dub u.s open got

The original Twitter user who caused the viral back-and-forth acknowledged that he took the L.

@BleacherReport @brgridiron @usopen @dkm14 I’ll take my L. Roast me in these replies 😂

Drew Lock could be the Seattle Seahawks next starting quarterback

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll seems to be confident in the current players that they have at quarterback. Carroll has stated, on more than one occasion, that the current competition between Drew Lock and Geno Smith has been going very well.

Carroll said:

“They look in control,” Carroll told reporters. “They’ve done a terrific job so far. "

He added:

"The games are going to be important, and everything will be important. It’s going to be a real battle. It’s going to be really an exciting time for our team, for those guys in particular, and for our people watching. I’m pumped about it. I really am.”
Lock was acquired in part of the Russell Wilson-Denver Broncos trade. While many thought the Seahawks would sign a veteran quarterback or draft one, it seems like they may be content with the group they currently have with Lock and Smith battling it out.

Baker Mayfield is still in play as a potential option for the Seahawks as he's been linked to them on multiple trade rumors.

If you use any quotes, please credit Pete Carroll and H/T Sportskeeda.

