"Not a sport" - NFL fans call out tennis organizers over US Open debacle

The Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Drew Lock got absolutely roasted yesterday. The U.S. Open for Tennis took place yesterday and Sportscenter tweeted a video of it.

The twitter user @seahawksfan2314 responded by saying:

"Not a sport."

This caused the U.S. Open to tweet from their account saying:

"not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB."

US Open Tennis @usopen @seahawksfan2314 @SportsCenter not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB @seahawksfan2314 @SportsCenter not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB

Fans respond to the U.S. Open's Tweet

Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf seemed displeased as he tweeted to the U.S. Open, "aight chill we get the point."

Drew Lock could be the Seattle Seahawks next starting quarterback

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll seems to be confident in the current players that they have at quarterback. Carroll has stated, on more than one occasion, that the current competition between Drew Lock and Geno Smith has been going very well.

Carroll said:

“They look in control,” Carroll told reporters. “They’ve done a terrific job so far. "

He added:

"The games are going to be important, and everything will be important. It’s going to be a real battle. It’s going to be really an exciting time for our team, for those guys in particular, and for our people watching. I’m pumped about it. I really am.”

Lock was acquired in part of the Russell Wilson-Denver Broncos trade. While many thought the Seahawks would sign a veteran quarterback or draft one, it seems like they may be content with the group they currently have with Lock and Smith battling it out.

Baker Mayfield is still in play as a potential option for the Seahawks as he's been linked to them on multiple trade rumors.

