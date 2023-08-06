At only 27 years of age, Patrick Mahomes is already making his case for being one of the greatest players in NFL history. He has won two Super Bowls, received multiple awards, and broken multiple records.

But judging by a new training camp short, he may be targeting another record: the first-ever successful behind-the-back pass in NFL history. This Twitter clip posted by the Kansas City Chiefs showed him doing exactly that with Skyy Moore:

But while Mahomes landing it in a game will be an amazing and historic feat, some online fans think otherwise:

Teammates react to Patrck Mahomes's surreal behind-the-back pass

Despite those comments, Patrick Mahomes is still courting mostly positive reactions for his highlight play - not that it is the first time he has done this in camp. And it is not just the fans - his teammates and coaches have spoken positively about it.

KCTV5 managed to ask a couple teammates about the pass during camp. Offensive tackle Wanya Morris, who admittedly did not see it, said:

“He’s definitely a magician. That’s insane. I’ll go back after practice and be like, ‘I didn’t even know he did that,’ because as an offensive lineman you’re not looking at the ball.

“You have to assume and know where the ball is at all times without seeing it. So, to go back and watch him do that is breathtaking because not everybody does that. For it to be so accurate behind the back, that’s insane. Let’s be real. Nobody else can do that.”

Another player who learned of it was safety Justin Reed. He said:

“I didn’t see it but it doesn’t surprise me. He slips in new stuff all the time. I saw him in pregame warm-up trying to do an across-body left-handed throw, so he keeps it fun and tries new things.”

For reference, here is a clip of a touchdown off a behind-the-back pass in a high school game:

A behind-the-back pass in the NFL would be surreal in its own right, but one that leads to a touchdown would be something else entirely.