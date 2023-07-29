Watch: Patrick Mahomes goes viral for wild behind-the-back pass drills in training camp

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are locked in during training camp to try and become the first team since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

But that doesn't mean that the quarterback isn't taking a little bit of time to work on his magic tricks as well.

A video owned by KC Sports Network had the quarterback working on a deep behind-the-back pass with plenty of fans whispering after the ball fell into the ground. Mahomes is the king of these trick passes, such as no-look throws or some lateral throws due to his passing mechanics.

Mahomes has had quite the offseason as well. The quarterback enjoyed his world championship glory for over two months before getting back into gear and starting his offseason workouts. He also featured in Netflix's new series 'Quarterback', which also had Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota in the limelight.

The Chiefs had the luxury to open their training camp a few days before some of the league's other teams. Since they'll be involved in the NFL Kickoff as the defending champions, they started camp earlier than normal.

How many Super Bowls has Patrick Mahomes won?

Until now, he has won two Super Bowl rings in his career, both with the Chiefs.

His first was Super Bowl LIV in a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in February 2020. Three years later, the team once again orchestrated a second-half comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles and won a 38-35 classic.

He also lost one of the championship games he played in, when his ankle was hurt and subsequently couldn't do much against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-9 loss.

When is the NFL 2023 Kickoff?

The first game of the season will be at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions at 8:30 PM ET.

Kansas City will once again start the season as the heavy favorites to win the Super Bowl, but since there has been no repeat since the Patriots era of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, one can sense how difficult it is to lift the trophy two straight times.