Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was recently asked who the best quarterback in the league was. He of course said, his Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Reporters then told him that Burrow said that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the best in the league. His answer to reporters: "Pat who?"

Chiefs' fans and NFL fans in general were quite shocked that Chase would choose to go that route. With one saying that he was going to 'poke the bear' and that the rivalry between the Chiefs and Bengals was about to get worse. Others said that this may have been a way for the wide receiver to support his quarterback but, it came off as just arrogant.

The Cincinnati Bengals tried to play that same narrative last season ahead of the AFC Championship game. Some called the Arrowhead Stadium, "Burrowhead" because of the quarterback's success on the road. But, that didn't fare in the team's favor as they lost the AFC title to the Chiefs and were cut short of another Super Bowl run.

Ja'Marr Chase, although was intending to make a joke may want to remember what happened last season before saying anything about the Chiefs.

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase makes one-handed catch during mini-camp

The Cincinnati Bengals were one game away from taking their second consecutive trip to the Super Bowl. Although they had success on the road against Kansas City in the past, that luck ran out as Patrick Mahomes and company took the title game. It essentially led to another Super Bowl ring for the Chiefs.

If the Bengals want another opportunity to unseat the perennial AFC leaders, the offense is going to have to have to get even better than they were last season. Although the Bengals are just having mini-camp practices right now, the team seems to be headed in the right direction.

During mini-camp practice on Wednesday afternoon, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made an incredible one-handed catch on a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow. The 23-year-old made the catch actually look easy as he placed his hand back, caught the ball and kept running.

Clearly, the chemistry between the two former college teammates turned NFL teammates is still there. And, that could be the key to becoming one of the best teams in the AFC. As long as the offensive line gives them both enough time to make big plays happen.

