Micah Parsons is getting ready for the upcoming NFL season. That includes training and the appropriate amount of relaxation. For the Dallas Cowboys superstar, recently it meant having a fun time around town playing pickleball.

However, instead of it being a fun activity, it drastically took a turn for the worse for the linebacker. It initially began with him asking where "pick all" is in Dallas. Frustrated at his own autocorrect, he then said he was looking for pickleball. That was not the end of it, though, because he learned that is would cost $50 for a pass.

It was not something he was thrilled with and when questioned why he was being so measly, he said he was against it on principle because he grew up on $7 passes. You can see the whole rant below.

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 Who’s trying to play pick all in Dallas?! Where’s the runs man!? Who’s trying to play pick all in Dallas?! Where’s the runs man!?

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 twitter.com/avp17_/status/… . @avp17_ @MicahhParsons11 pull up to lifetime brodie @MicahhParsons11 pull up to lifetime brodie Mf just told me 50 dollar for a day pass! Man people have absolutely lost they minds Mf just told me 50 dollar for a day pass! Man people have absolutely lost they minds 😭😭 twitter.com/avp17_/status/…

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 Man I can’t do certain shi# just off principal!! A dub is the maximum Im paying for a day pass!! I grew up on 7 dollar guess passes! Man I can’t do certain shi# just off principal!! A dub is the maximum Im paying for a day pass!! I grew up on 7 dollar guess passes!

Naturally, fans were having none of it and went off on Micah Parsons. It was not so much the rant that many people were upset with but seeing an NFL player on millions complaining about prices. Some even referenced how much they have to pay for to be on the platform. Here are some of the best responses on Twitter.

Oscar  @oscarintx @MicahhParsons11 Bro you’re gonna be ASTOUNDED when you find out what they charge us to attend a Cowboys game 🙃 @MicahhParsons11 Bro you’re gonna be ASTOUNDED when you find out what they charge us to attend a Cowboys game 🙃

Mal @bigbluemal @MicahhParsons11 Always complaining about money Micah smh call Jerry @MicahhParsons11 Always complaining about money Micah smh call Jerry

Corey @Corey_Odom11 @MicahhParsons11 Love you bro but I’ve definitely seen you courtside at a mavs game. Lol go get your six flags tickets full price! Hahah @MicahhParsons11 Love you bro but I’ve definitely seen you courtside at a mavs game. Lol go get your six flags tickets full price! Hahah

Marty41143 @marty41143 @MicahhParsons11 Imagine what your fans pay for a ticket so all NFL players can keep crying that they need more money. @MicahhParsons11 Imagine what your fans pay for a ticket so all NFL players can keep crying that they need more money.

Alva @Alvak21 @MicahhParsons11 I just bought couple tickets to Cowboys game week 3 in AZ and yeah they are good seats but I drop over 40x that amount so I don’t want to hear it 🤣🤣🤣 @MicahhParsons11 I just bought couple tickets to Cowboys game week 3 in AZ and yeah they are good seats but I drop over 40x that amount so I don’t want to hear it 🤣🤣🤣

Micah Parsons has a history of Twitter engagement

Micah Parsons' latest rant reminds us just how much he prefers to use social media to make his feelings known. And the NFL fans have always engaged back with him. Sometimes they have been nice and sometimes not.

There was the time when he had to apologize after having a strong reaction to WNBA player Brittney Griner returning home from Russia but leaving U.S. Marine Paul Whelan behind. He initially tweeted his displeasure that he was not brought back and then later clarified that it was not a shot at the player.

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner. I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either. My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner. I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either.

When it was later brought to his attention that Russia was treating the two cases differently, he relented in his criticism.

There have been other times when he has been clowned on social media even when he has not posted anything. There was the time when he appeared in a Philadelphia jersey during the NBA playoffs. Naturally, there is a rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys, for whom he plays, and the Philadelphia Eagles who are NFC East rivals.

But none of that has stopped Micah Parsons from being vocal on matters that bother him. It is why he is one of the biggest personalities in football at the moment. Dallas fans will be hoping, though, that he takes out his frustrations on the field and lead them to a Super Bowl.

