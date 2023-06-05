Recent reports have emerged about Josh Allen potentially being the Madden 24 cover star. Although the news isn't confirmed yet, NFL fans on social media have already started trolling the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

They don't believe that Allen deserved to be on the Madden 24 cover, and even compared him to NBA star Damian Lillard for having no significant achievements in his career so far.

Here's how social media reacted to it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

JD @JDissetteIII twitter.com/ovotopshotta/s… َ @OVOTopShotta EA saw this and said yeah Josh Allen is the cover athlete EA saw this and said yeah Josh Allen is the cover athlete https://t.co/dXItsbHDMz This man doesn’t deserve Hailee Steinfeld! 🙄 This man doesn’t deserve Hailee Steinfeld! 🙄😂 twitter.com/ovotopshotta/s…

VolcanicAsh @VolcanicAsh31 @bigredclearsog Dame is better at basketball than Allen is at Football. @bigredclearsog Dame is better at basketball than Allen is at Football.

MBN @young_JD5 َ @OVOTopShotta EA saw this and said yeah Josh Allen is the cover athlete EA saw this and said yeah Josh Allen is the cover athlete https://t.co/dXItsbHDMz And Nigga sit here talking bout he better then Joey b🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/ovotopshotta/s… And Nigga sit here talking bout he better then Joey b🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/ovotopshotta/s…

Guy @GuyBen102652 @OVOTopShotta Honestly would rather have Damar Hamlin as the cover over Allen @OVOTopShotta Honestly would rather have Damar Hamlin as the cover over Allen💀

Being on the Madden 24 cover will draw a lot of attention to Josh Allen, who fell short of expectations last season. He played through an elbow injury for the majority of last season, which made him look worse.

As a result, he committed a lot of turnovers and was heavily criticized for it. He finished the season with a passer rating of 96.6 with 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 16 games.

Josh Allen needs to have a big season for the Bills

Josh Allen: AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen was the MVP favorite coming into last season and started the season on a high note, but things took a turn quickly for the Buffalo Bills due to injuries.

They were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round, and the season ended in a disappointing manner for the preseason Super Bowl favorites.

However, now that Allen will be fully healthy to start next season, he should be able to lead his team by example and make a much-awaited deep playoff run. Their division is arguably the toughest in NFL, but if the Bills quarterback can play at the level he is known for, Buffalo is likely to emerge as AFC East champions.

Whether the Madden cover curse will have its effect on Allen or not remains to be seen, but this will be a huge year for the franchise. Going forward their team is likely to get worse than it is presently, which is why they have to take advantage of the opportunity.

As of now, the Bills are +850 to win the Super Bowl, +475 to win the AFC, and +130 to win the AFC East.

Poll : 0 votes