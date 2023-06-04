Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud hasn't even thrown a pass in the NFL yet and he is already making some fans irate. A video of the Houston Texans quarterback listing his 'top five' best quarterbacks in the league has surfaced. The list was posted by NFL Insider Dov Kleiman on Sunday afternoon but, the original video was taken by the "Caps Off Podcast".

He listed Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as number one. Hurts was then followed by Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Justin Fields rounding out the top five. Kleiman said that Stroud also said that he 'likes Lamar Jackson' as well. But, didn't list him in the top five.

The list had NFL fans unhappy with his rankings, with some saying that C.J. Stroud's S2 Cognitive Test results were right in the first place. In reference to the cognitive test that NFL Draft prospects take during the pre-draft process. He scored the lowest of all draft prospects.

Many said that his score didn't reflect his abilities as an NFL quarterback.

Others started mentioning other quarterbacks that should have been on the list. And, the fact that two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes should have been at the top of the list.

While C.J. Stroud was clearly put on the spot with the question, NFL fans feel that his list could have been better.

What did C.J. Stroud score in the S2 Cognitive test?

For many years, NFL Draft prospects took the well-known Wonderlic Test. That test was criticized throughout the years and replaced with the S2 Cognitive Test. A comprehensive test that is scored out of 100 points.

While the test is used as a way for NFL teams to see how players will react and respond when it comes to quick decision-making under pressure during a game.

C.J. Stroud, who took the S2 test a few months ago scored 18 out of 100. When asked about his results, the quarterback said that he was 'not a test taker'. Alabama's Bryce Young scored the highest with a 98. Young said that NFL teams are well aware of what he is capable of doing on the field.

That apparently did ring true as the quarterback was drafted by the Houston Texans with the second pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

