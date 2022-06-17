Trending - "People forget Hernandez was actually better than Gronk" - NFL fans dismiss Rob Gronkowski as best TE in NFL history

Many thought Rob Gronkowski to be the greatest tight end to ever play in the NFL. He has checked all the necessary boxes to be considered a potential Hall of Famer. He is currently a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he won another Super Bowl.

Despite his impressive resume, which includes four Super Bowl rings, being a five-time All-Pro, and a member of the 2010 All-Decade Team, there are still some fans who think Gronk isn't the best tight end in history.

Twitter account, NFL Trends, put these convictions to the test by asking followers if Gronkowski is the best tight in NFL history. One fan surprisingly posted in reply and wrote that Aaron Hernandez was better.

"People forget Hernandez was actually better than gronk."

A fan named Eddie replied and said that it's Travis Kelce of the Chiefs who has had six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

The NFL Rumors account posted and said it was former Chief Tony Gonzalez.

One user posted and said that the right question is who is number two behind Gronk.

A fan named Allen said that Gronkowski is the second-best tight end ever.

A fan named Doug said it was Dallas Cowboys star Jason Witten.

A fan named Doug said it was Dallas Cowboys star Jason Witten.

One fan didn't even have Gronkowski in the top three.

One fan didn't even have Gronkowski in the top three.

A fan named Steven made a post saying Mark Bavaro was a beast.

A fan named Steven made a post saying Mark Bavaro was a beast.

One user commented and said that it is Tony Gonzalez.

One fan replied and wrote that Shannon Sharpe is the greatest tight end of all time.

Will Gronkowski play in 2022?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The superstar tight end is currently a free agent after completing last season with the Buccaneers. The 33-year-old finished the year with 55 catches, 802 receiving yards, and six touchdowns.

The tight end has been coy on a potential return and given that he is not present at any mini camps, it could hint that we may have seen the last of Gronkowski. Clearly only interested in playing with Tom Brady, any return would likely be with the Buccaneers.

As mentioned, the future Hall of Famer has nothing left to prove as he has done everything one could possibly do in the league: Lombardi trophies, Pro Bowls, All-Pros - you name it.

Perhaps the 33-year-old will finally ride off into the sunset and make it stick this time after retiring back in 2019, only to come out of retirement to join Brady and the Buccaneers.

Will we ever see the tight end on the field again? We will have to wait and see.

