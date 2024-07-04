  • NFL
  • NFL fans hilariously react to Greg Olsen's viral party picture at Christian McCaffrey's wedding: "He is beyond blacked out"

NFL fans hilariously react to Greg Olsen's viral party picture at Christian McCaffrey's wedding: "He is beyond blacked out"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jul 04, 2024 02:36 GMT
Greg Olsen was a guest at Christian McCaffrey
Greg Olsen was a guest at Christian McCaffrey's wedding (Image source - Instagram @oliviaculpo)

Christian McCaffrey is now a husband. On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers star running back married 2012 Miss USA and TV personality Olivia Culpo at a lavish ceremony at Ocean House in Rhode Island with a fair share of big-name guests.

One of them was former tight end and current FOX analyst Greg Olsen, who was McCaffrey's teammate from 2017 to 2019. And in one of the photos, as shared by Bay Area Sports Digest's Akash Anavarathan, he looks disheveled:

also-read-trending Trending

That led to all sorts of hilarious theories:

"Cocaine is what’s going on with Greg Olsen," joked a fan.

More reactions can be seen below:

"Greg knows how to party," one said.
"This is what happens when Tom Brady steals your job" another asked.
"Olsen is living his best life!!!" yet another's excited cheer came.

Other notable guests at Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo's wedding

As said before, the Christian McCaffrey-Olivia Culpo nuptials had many big NFL names in attendance besides Greg Olsen. Most of them were related to the 49ers:

  • McCaffrey's mother Lisa, who is also a co-host of the podcast Your Mom
  • Culpo's sisters Sophia and Aurora
  • 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was most notably spotted sporting a mustache
  • Quarterback Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna
  • Fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin
  • Tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire
  • New York Jets defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, who started his career as a 49er
  • Former defensive tackle Aziz Shittu
  • Former Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (McCaffrey played with him as a rookie)
  • Former NFL cheerleaders Whitney Dillion and Mariel Swan

Olivia Culpo explains modesty of gown that she wore to wedding

Culpo's Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown was unique in its design: full sleeves and chest coverage - instead of the more popular corset type. Explaining why, she had this to say to Vogue:

“I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form. I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity.
When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I’m most beautiful, it’s absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered, and elegant.”

And it even extended to her beauty regimen: she wore as little makeup as possible - no mascara and eyebrow gel, in particular.

One person was unhappy with the bride's gown: wedding designer and influencer Kennedy Bingham, who had negative feedback for the gown. The couple promptly shot her down.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
