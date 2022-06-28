"No wonder Bucs don’t want him" - Julian Edelman gets slammed for picking Keenan Allen as top 3 WRs in 2022

Julian Edelman and his list of the top three wide receivers in the NFL was questioned. On the I AM ATHLETE podcast, the former New England Patriots receiver had Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams as two of his top receivers.

However, the selection of Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen as his third took many NFL fans by surprise. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts of Edelman’s pick of Allen.

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan said it's no wonder the Buccaneers didn't want the former receiver as he put Allen ahead of Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans:

This Chargers supporter defended Allen for being in the top three, saying they'll trust the player who played in the league:

Another Chargers follower said that the former Patriots receiver loves route runners:

Here, a fan says that Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is better than both Kupp and Allen:

This Rams fan feels that Edelman isn't as smart as he thought he was:

A New Orleans Saints follower said that Allen barely makes the top 10 on their list of receivers:

A New York Giants supporter said that the former New England wideout set up Allen due to his ranking:

Another Buccaneers supporter asked when people are going to stop pretending that Allen is better than Evans and that it's never been true:

The I AM ATHLETE podcast was left questioning the list:

A Denver Broncos fan said that Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals, Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers, and Hopkins are better receivers than Allen:

Edelman and his top three receivers

Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Looking at the former NFL receiver's list of top wideouts, Kupp won the triple crown when it came to the wide receiver position. He led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947 yards), and touchdowns (16) last season.

Last season, Adams was second behind Kupp in receptions with 123, third in receiving yards with 1,553 yards, and fifth in touchdowns with 11.

In the 2021 season, Allen was sixth in receptions (106) while finishing in the top 15 in receiving yards (1,138 yards) and was in the top 25 in touchdowns (6).

We'll see if Edelman's list of his top wideouts holds up as the 2022 season approaches.

