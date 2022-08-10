"Need doc on my fantasy team" - NFL fans left in awe over Dr. Disrespect's insane throw at 49ers training camp

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed Dr. Disrespect, a prominent Twitch streamer, to their practice and even gave him a uniform. The streamer was decked out in a red jersey, gold pants, and team socks. It's not often that non-team members get to participate in practice.

Dr. Disrespect did more than participate, though. He threw a pass to George Kittle, leaving fans with their jaws on the ground. Most non-NFL players aren't able to throw a pass that far and that well, but Dr. Disrespect did.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Dr. Disrespect just moved ahead of Jimmy G on the depth chart Dr. Disrespect just moved ahead of Jimmy G on the depth chart https://t.co/9NjyHOFaRU

One fan even said they needed to get the streamer on their fantasy team as soon as possible.

One estimated that the throw was for 55 yards.

CaptainClueless @CaptainClueles5 @barstoolsports 55 yards aint bad but its just throwing the ball. Not like he's got Defense on him. @barstoolsports 55 yards aint bad but its just throwing the ball. Not like he's got Defense on him.

Others were quite impressed with the pass.

Vahn Billberry @VBillberry_11 @barstoolsports @Logan22459 Camera man seems shocked.. I mean we are talking about the 2-time champ. He’s built different @barstoolsports @Logan22459 Camera man seems shocked.. I mean we are talking about the 2-time champ. He’s built different

Even George Kittle was impressed.

One NFL fan went so far as to say Dr. Disrespect is better than the 49ers' new starter.

Another compared him to the iconic Uncle Rico.

The throw was so impressive that one fan said it looked edited to discredit his true arm strength.

If Dr. Disrespect ever quits streaming, he may want to consider playing football in some capacity.

What are the 49ers going to do with Jimmy Garoppolo?

The 49ers have made it clear that they're going to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, just not yet. He's listed as the fourth-string quarterback right now, and Trey Lance, the third overall pick from a season ago, is the starter.

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Reports suggest a lack of interest, which is why the team intends to hold him until he garners some attention. Trading him now would get a lesser return than trading him when someone needs him.

As training camp rolls on, injuries will occur. Some of those injuries will occur to quarterbacks, thus putting teams in need of one. When that happens, Garoppolo will be the first name they think of.

There's no telling who might get hurt, but the Los Angeles Rams might be interested in pursuing Garoppolo. Matthew Stafford is reportedly dealing with a unique elbow injury and isn't practicing fully.

The New York Giants are another option, though it doesn't seem like they're intent on moving on from Daniel Jones until the season's over. A lot of other teams probably feel the same about their starters.

If there's no interest, then the team may cut Garoppolo, but that is also unlikely. Either way, the two-time Super Bowl champ will not be with his current team by the start of this season.

