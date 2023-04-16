The sale of the Washington Commanders will likely go down as one of the most celebrated acquisitions in NFL history. The team has been marred in controversy ever since owner Dan Snyder took over in 1999.

The team based out of the capital cost Snyder $4 million to acquire back then. More than two decades later, he is finally looking to cash in.

Apart from the myriad of controversies the team finds itself in, they are also in the process of being taken over by new ownership. A bid worth $6.05B was placed by Josh Harris and his investors to finalize the purchase. But according to a report by NFL insider Darren M. Haynes, a different party is ready to launch a $7 billion bid in cash to swoop in and steal the deal.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



"It will set an NFL record for the most expensive sale in global sports history."



@DarrenMHaynes Video: "We can confirm that the first billion dollars could be released to Dan Snyder within 24-hours and the rest of the $6 billion in a week.""It will set an NFL record for the most expensive sale in global sports history." @DarrenMHaynes Video: "We can confirm that the first billion dollars could be released to Dan Snyder within 24-hours and the rest of the $6 billion in a week.""It will set an NFL record for the most expensive sale in global sports history."https://t.co/z7GaDu3YsO

The report claims that the $7 billion bid has been made by DC native Brian Davis who has a reported net worth of over $50 billion. It also states that Davis is willing to indemnify Snyder as part of his offer.

While the Commanders declined to comment on the matter, fans got buzzing and weighed in on the development.

One fan was left thoroughly confused by the new bid placed

Swervin @SwervinOC @NFL_DovKleiman @DarrenMHaynes the bidding doesnt make sense NOBODY is going to go from top bid of 6.05B to 7B cash @NFL_DovKleiman @DarrenMHaynes the bidding doesnt make sense NOBODY is going to go from top bid of 6.05B to 7B cash

One Twitter user pointed out how $7 billion still wouldn't cut the deal and will have to work on investing in a new stadium given the pitiful state of FedEx Field.

Rich Dollaz @richdollaz @NFL_DovKleiman @DarrenMHaynes 7 billi and still got a hell of a road to go with the necessities let’s start w/stadium & marketing for city support place should be packed everyone from Richmond to Deleware should be coming out on Sundays @NFL_DovKleiman @DarrenMHaynes 7 billi and still got a hell of a road to go with the necessities let’s start w/stadium & marketing for city support place should be packed everyone from Richmond to Deleware should be coming out on Sundays

Another fan couldn't help but joking about placing an $8 billion bid themselves.

𝓦𝓾 @17forMVP @NFL_DovKleiman @DarrenMHaynes I have officially put in a bid of $8 billion @NFL_DovKleiman @DarrenMHaynes I have officially put in a bid of $8 billion

As things stand, Snyder and the Commanders are yet to accept any official bid. But with the prospect of a bidding war looming, it could only be a matter of time before the NFL says goodbye to Snyder.

Is Magic Johnson involved in the Commanders ownership bid?

If Josh Harris' consortium manages to seal the deal, then former LA Lakers star Magic Johnson will soon be an NFL franchise owner. The NBA legend is currently an entrepreneur reported to be worth over $600 million.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



The group also includes Magic Johnson and Mitchell Rales BREAKING: Dan Snyder has sold the Washington Commanders for $6 BILLION to a group lead by Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris..The group also includes Magic Johnson and Mitchell Rales #PMSLive BREAKING: Dan Snyder has sold the Washington Commanders for $6 BILLION to a group lead by Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris.. The group also includes Magic Johnson and Mitchell Rales #PMSLive https://t.co/iHTjzHwAiN

Having already invested in three other sports leagues, this would be Johnson's biggest grab yet. How much of his own fortune is being used to fund the deal is unknown, but one can be sure to expect him to be an active face of the Commanders if and when the sale is completed.

